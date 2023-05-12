     
 
Shambhala Music Festival 2023
Start Date: July 21
End Date: July 24
Salmo River Ranch, British Columbia, Canada
 

Shambhala Music Festival 2023 is an electronic music festival located at Salmo River Ranch in British Columbia, featuring a diverse lineup of genres from the mainstream to obscure!

 

The Shambhala Music Festival 2023 dates are July 21 -24.

 

Shambhala Music Festival 2023 tickets come in a variety of options. Hit the Shambhala Music Festival tickets section below for details and access to passes.

 

The Shambhala Music Festival 2023 lineup has Black Tiger Sex Machine, Chase & Status, Excision, Gigantic NGHTMRE, Goldie, GriZ, Hieroglyphics, John Summit, Justin Martin, Liquid Stranger, Maya Jane Coles, Mr. Carmack, Mira Masa (DJ Set), Nicole Moudaber, RL Grime, Rusko, Seth Troxler, Shiba San, S!ck!ck, Skream, Sub Focus, Tchami, Testpilot, Valentino Khan, Zeds Dead and more. Hit the Shambhala Music Festival lineup section farther below for a complete rundown of who's performing.

 

Shambhala Music Festival isn't sponsored by companies, it's grown organically over the years by farm owners Rick and Sue Bundschuh. This has allowed Shambhala to maintain integrity and put on the festival they want to put on. Ther's no corporate sponshorship logos, which allows them to “retain a true reflection of the people on the dance floor and their vision of what their community looks like.”

 

Check out unique stages all with curated lineups to cater to different genres of sound: AMP, Fractal Forest, The Grove, Living Room, The Pagoda, The Village and more.

 

The last Shambhala Music Festival lineup had Amon Tobin presents Two Fingers, BBNO$, Chili 2NA & Cut Chemist, Channel Tres, Chris Lake, Chris Lorenzo, Close, Rudimental, Slander, Subtronics, TOKiMONSTA and more.

 

Learn more about the Shambhala experience including yoga sessions & classes, workshops for meditation and body paint, attractions like the Spirit Animal Wheel & Friday parade and more.

 

The Shambhala Music Festival 2023 lineup and Shambhala Music Festival 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Shambhala Music Festival 2023 MEDIA

 

 

Shambhala Music Festival 2023 will be like this

 

 

You should go to Shambhala Music Festival 2023

 

 

Shambhala Music Festival 2023 will have different stages like AMP, Fractal Forest, The Grove, Living Room, The Pagoda, The Village and more

 

 

 

Shambhala Music Festival Aftermovie

 

 

Shambhala Music Festival 2023 dates

 

The official Shambhala Music Festival 2023 dates are July 21 - 24

 

 

Shambhala Music Festival 2023 would have had plenty of yoga sessions

 

 

Shambhala Music Festival 2023 is located at Salmo River Ranch in British Columbia

 

 

 

Shambhala Music Festival Aftermovie

 

 

 

Shambhala Music Festival Aftermovie

 

 


 

Shambhala Music Festival 2023 vibes

 

 

Shambhala Music Festival 2023 has a diverse lineup of genres from the mainstream to obscure

 

 

 

 

 

Shambhala Music Festival Schedule 2023

 

The 2023 Shambhala Music Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

Shambhala Music Festival 2023 Lineup

 

The Shambala Music Festival lineup for 2023!

 

Black Tiger Sex Machine, Chase & Status, Excision, Gigantic NGHTMRE, Goldie, GriZ, Hieroglyphics, John Summit, Justin Martin, Liquid Stranger, Maya Jane Coles, Mr. Carmack, Mira Masa (DJ Set), Nicole Moudaber, RL Grime, Rusko, Seth Troxler, Shiba San, S!ck!ck, Skream, Sub Focus, Tchami, Testpilot, Valentino Khan, Zeds Dead and more.

 

 

The previous Shambala Music Festival lineup had Amon Tobin presents Two Fingers, BBNO$, Chili 2NA & Cut Chemist, Channel Tres, Chris Lake, Chris Lorenzo, Close, Rudimental, Slander, Subtronics, TOKiMONSTA and more.

 

 

  
 
A community for music festivals, creators & influencers! A music festival platform, online store and digital magazine.
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2023. Some Rights Reserved.
Spacelab is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
