The Shambhala Music Festival 2023 lineup has Black Tiger Sex Machine, Chase & Status, Excision, Gigantic NGHTMRE, Goldie, GriZ, Hieroglyphics, John Summit, Justin Martin, Liquid Stranger, Maya Jane Coles, Mr. Carmack, Mira Masa (DJ Set), Nicole Moudaber, RL Grime, Rusko, Seth Troxler, Shiba San, S!ck!ck, Skream, Sub Focus, Tchami, Testpilot, Valentino Khan, Zeds Dead and more. Hit the Shambhala Music Festival lineup section farther below for a complete rundown of who's performing.
Shambhala Music Festival isn't sponsored by companies, it's grown organically over the years by farm owners Rick and Sue Bundschuh. This has allowed Shambhala to maintain integrity and put on the festival they want to put on. Ther's no corporate sponshorship logos, which allows them to “retain a true reflection of the people on the dance floor and their vision of what their community looks like.”
Check out unique stages all with curated lineups to cater to different genres of sound: AMP, Fractal Forest, The Grove, Living Room, The Pagoda, The Village and more.
The last Shambhala Music Festival lineup had Amon Tobin presents Two Fingers, BBNO$, Chili 2NA & Cut Chemist, Channel Tres, Chris Lake, Chris Lorenzo, Close, Rudimental, Slander, Subtronics, TOKiMONSTA and more.
