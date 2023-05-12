Shambhala Music Festival 2023 is an electronic music festival located at Salmo River Ranch in British Columbia, featuring a diverse lineup of genres from the mainstream to obscure!

The Shambhala Music Festival 2023 dates are July 21 -24.

The Shambhala Music Festival 2023 lineup has Black Tiger Sex Machine, Chase & Status, Excision, Gigantic NGHTMRE, Goldie, GriZ, Hieroglyphics, John Summit, Justin Martin, Liquid Stranger, Maya Jane Coles, Mr. Carmack, Mira Masa (DJ Set), Nicole Moudaber, RL Grime, Rusko, Seth Troxler, Shiba San, S!ck!ck, Skream, Sub Focus, Tchami, Testpilot, Valentino Khan, Zeds Dead and more. Hit the Shambhala Music Festival lineup section farther below for a complete rundown of who's performing.

Shambhala Music Festival isn't sponsored by companies, it's grown organically over the years by farm owners Rick and Sue Bundschuh. This has allowed Shambhala to maintain integrity and put on the festival they want to put on. Ther's no corporate sponshorship logos, which allows them to “retain a true reflection of the people on the dance floor and their vision of what their community looks like.”

Check out unique stages all with curated lineups to cater to different genres of sound: AMP, Fractal Forest, The Grove, Living Room, The Pagoda, The Village and more.

The last Shambhala Music Festival lineup had Amon Tobin presents Two Fingers, BBNO$, Chili 2NA & Cut Chemist, Channel Tres, Chris Lake, Chris Lorenzo, Close, Rudimental, Slander, Subtronics, TOKiMONSTA and more.

Learn more about the Shambhala experience including yoga sessions & classes, workshops for meditation and body paint, attractions like the Spirit Animal Wheel & Friday parade and more.

Shambhala Music Festival 2023 MEDIA

The official Shambhala Music Festival 2023 dates are July 21 - 24 Shambhala Music Festival 2023 is located at Salmo River Ranch in British Columbia

Shambhala Music Festival 2023 has a diverse lineup of genres from the mainstream to obscure

