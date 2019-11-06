     
 
Sloss Music Festival 2019
Start Date: July 13
End Date: July 14
Birmingham, Alabama
USA
 
 
 

Sloss Music Festival 2019 as it turns out, has been cancelled. It looks like Slosss Fest as we know it and love it has ended. Permanently.

 

The festival was a celebration of indie rock, indie pop, electronic music, hip hop, and pop music. Pair that kind of a lineup with craft beer, a specialty cocktail scene and great food and you've got the best festival weekend ever!

 

The expected Sloss Music Festival dates for 2019 are July 13 - 14, before the cancellation

 

 

 

 

 

Sloss Music Festival 2019 Lineup

The Sloss Music Festival lineup for 2019 will not be announced, since the festival has been cancelled.

 

Who do you want in the Sloss Fest lineup?
