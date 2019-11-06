Sloss Music Festival 2019 as it turns out, has been cancelled. It looks like Slosss Fest as we know it and love it has ended. Permanently.

The festival was a celebration of indie rock, indie pop, electronic music, hip hop, and pop music. Pair that kind of a lineup with craft beer, a specialty cocktail scene and great food and you've got the best festival weekend ever!

The expected Sloss Music Festival dates for 2019 are July 13 - 14, before the cancellation