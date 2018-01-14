|
The Sónar Festival is a mashup of music and film and video, all rolled into one big multimedia festival. You get installation art, audiovisual concerts, and medialab presentations next to DJ sets, electronic music, film and more. It's the new media jet set in the heart of Europe!
Sónar Reykjavik 2018 happens at Harpa Concert Hall and will include four stages: Silfuberg for SonarClub, Norðurljós for SonarHall, Kaldalón for SonarComplex, & the underground car park will play host to SonarLab. Catch emerging artists & established artists, as well as avante-garde and experimental ideas, giving you a mixture of you know you like combined with a few good surprises too.
Sónar +D - Congress is a series of technology-centred events, with workshops, talks, an expo, virtual reality and new media for creative communities.
The Sónar Reykjavik 2018 dates are March 16 - 17. The Sónar Reykjavik 2018 lineup and Sónar Reykjavik 2018 tickets are below!
Catch emerging artists & established artists, as well as avante-garde and experimental ideas
Sónar has audiovisual concerts, medialab presentations next to DJ sets, electronic music, film and more
Sónar Reykjavik happens at Harpa Concert Hall and will include four stages: SonarClub, SonarHall, SonarComplex, & SonarLab
Sónar +D is a series of technology-centred events, with workshops, talks, an expo, virtual reality and new media
Andartak
Árni Skeng
Bad Gyal
Ben Frost
Bjarki
Blissful
CAO
Cassy b2b Yamaho
Cold
Countess Malaise
Danny Brown
Denis Sulta
EVA808
Floni
Hildur Guðnadóttir
Högni
Intr0beatz
JASSS
Jlin
JóiPé x Króli
Jónbjörn
Julián Mayorga
Klein
Kode9 x Kōji Morimoto AV
Lafawndah
Lena Willikens
Lindstrøm
Lord Pusswhip
Lorenzo Senni
Mighty Bear
Moor Mother
Nadia Rose
Reykjavíkurdætur
serpentwithfeet
Silvia Kastel
Simon fknhndsm
Sunna
The Joey Christ Show
TOKiMONSTA
Vök
Volruptus
Yagya