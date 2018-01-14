The Sónar Festival is a mashup of music and film and video, all rolled into one big multimedia festival. You get installation art, audiovisual concerts, and medialab presentations next to DJ sets, electronic music, film and more. It's the new media jet set in the heart of Europe!

Sónar Reykjavik 2018 happens at Harpa Concert Hall and will include four stages: Silfuberg for SonarClub, Norðurljós for SonarHall, Kaldalón for SonarComplex, & the underground car park will play host to SonarLab. Catch emerging artists & established artists, as well as avante-garde and experimental ideas, giving you a mixture of you know you like combined with a few good surprises too.

Sónar +D - Congress is a series of technology-centred events, with workshops, talks, an expo, virtual reality and new media for creative communities.

The Sónar Reykjavik 2018 dates are March 16 - 17. The Sónar Reykjavik 2018 lineup and Sónar Reykjavik 2018 tickets are below!

