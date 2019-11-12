Sonic Bloom 2019 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

     
 
Sonic Bloom 2019
Start Date: June 20
End Date: June 23
Hummingbird Ranch, Colorado
USA
 
 
 

Sonic Bloom 2019 is an electronic music festival located at Hummingbird Ranch in Colorado. Check out a lineup of psychedelic trance, acid house, downbeat, drum and bass, dubstep and hip hop-infused electronic music!

 

The lineup is out and Gramatik, Opiuo, Emancipator Ensemble and The New Observatory top the lineup!

 

Sonic Bloom tickets are on sale!

 

You can also check out yoga classes, motivational workshops, live painting & art installations. Sonic Bloom Academy offers classes on using Ableton Live.

 

The Sonic Bloom dates are June 20 - 23, 2019. These are the official and confirmed dates.

 

The Sonic Bloom 2019 lineup is out and Sonic Bloom 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

