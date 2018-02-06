Spring Awakening 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

     
 
Start Date: June 8
End Date: June 10
Chicago, Illinois
USA
 
 
 

Spring Awakening started out as a concert series, and grew into a full-on music festival. Now it attracts talent and festival-goers from around the world for great electronic music across five stages at Addams/Medill Park. The Spring Awakening 2018 dates are June 8 - 10. The Spring Awakening 2018 lineup and Spring Awakening 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

The Spring Awakening lineup is out! SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

Spring Awakening 2018 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Spring Awakening updates for 2018 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >

 

 

 

 

 

 

Spring Awakening 2018 Video


Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Spring Awakening video performances and live sets!
Watch a video by clicking on a title below:

Click to Play Excision at Spring Awakening

Click to Play Martin Garrix at Spring Awakening

Click to Play Yellow Claw at Spring Awakening

 

 

 

Spring Awakening 2018 Photos

Make Spring Awakening amazing! FIND OUT MORE >

 

The Spring Awakening lineup release date! SEE LINEUP >

 

Spring Awakening lineup clue # 4! Look for the phase one lineup soon! SEE LINEUP >

 

Spring Awakening lineup clue # 3! Look for the phase one lineup soon! SEE LINEUP >

 

Spring Awakening lineup clue # 2! Look for the phase one lineup soon! SEE LINEUP >

 

Spring Awakening lineup clue # 1! Look for the phase one lineup soon! SEE LINEUP >

 

Spring Awakening happens across five stages at Addams/Medill Park

 

Spring Awakening will showcast the best up and coming DJs

 

It will be an awesome weekend in the sun

 

Get your festfam together for Spring Awakening!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
