Sunset Music Festival 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates
Start Date: May 27
End Date: May 28
Tampa, Florida
USA
 
 
 

The Sunset Music Festival in Tampa is done by promoter Disco Donnie, and offers a variety of electronic music like House Music, Dubstep, Trance and more. It will return to its location of Raymond James Stadium's North Lot for its fifth year. The Sunset Music Festival 2017dates are May 28 - 29. The Sunset Music Festival 2017 lineup is out and Sunset Music Festival 2017 tickets are below!

 

 

 

Sunset Music Festival 2017 Videos


Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Sunset Music Festival video performances and live sets.
Watch a video by clicking on a title below:

Click to Play Sunset Music Festival 2017 In Tampa

Click to Play Jack Ü at Sunset Music Festival

Click to Play The Chainsmokers at Sunset Music Festival

Click to Play Marshmello at Sunset Music Festival

Click to Play Jauz at Sunset Music Festival

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunset Music Festival 2017 Lineup

 

The Sunset Music Festival lineup for 2017!
 
 
 
