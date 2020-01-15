     
 
Sunset Music Festival 2020
Start Date: May 23
End Date: May 25
Tampa, Florida
USA
 
 
 

Sunset Music Festival 2020 tickets are now on sale to the general public! They're available as General Admission or VIP Tickets. See below for more details and access to Sunset Music Festival tickets!

 

The confirmed Sunset 2020 Music Festival dates are May 23 - 25. This has been confirmed in a tweet and on the Sunset Music Festival website.

 

Sunset Music Festival 2020 is done by promoter Disco Donnie, and offers a variety of electronic music like House Music, Dubstep, Trance and more. Check back for updates on when the Sunset Music Festival 2020 lineup will be announced!

 

Alison Wonderland, Blunts & Blondes, Illenium, Tchami, Dog Blood, Kaskade, 12th Planet, Zedd, Zeds Dead, Oliver Smith and Ganja White Night all topped the Sunset Music Festival lineup last time around.

 

Now in its its ninth year, Sunset Music Festival draws crowds of more than 60,000 and has become a go-to festival for the EDM jet set on Memorial day weekend. It usually happens in the North Lot of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

 

The Sunset Music Festival 2020 lineup and Sunset Music Festival 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunset Music Festival 2020 Media

Sunset Music Festival 2020 offers a variety of electronic music like House Music, Dubstep, Trance and more

 

 

This is the Sunset Music Festival venue map from the last outing, it might shows us how the 2020 event could be laid out

 

 

Sunset Music Festival draws crowds of more than 60,000 and has become a go-to festival for the EDM jet set on Memorial day weekend

 

 

Sunset Music Festival 2020 could be your best festival weekend of the year

 

 

 

The Sunset Music Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

 

Sunset Music Festival Lineup 2020


The 2020 Sunset Music Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates on when it will be announced!

 

 

