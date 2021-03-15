Sunset Music Festival 2021 is done by promoter Disco Donnie, and offers a variety of electronic music like House Music, Dubstep, Trance and more.

It will be a good year with a Sunset Music Festival 2021 lineup that includes Rezz, LSDream, NGHTMRE, Slander, Zomboy and more. See the full Sunset Music Festival lineup below.

Sunset Music Festival 2021 tickets are on sale! They're available as General Admission, GA+ or VIP Tickets. See below for more details and access to Sunset Music Festival tickets.

The Sunset Music Festival 2021 dates are May 29 - 30, in what's now being called Sunset 2.0. This has been confirmed on the Sunset Music Festival website.

Alison Wonderland, Blunts & Blondes, Illenium, Tchami, Dog Blood, Kaskade, 12th Planet, Zedd, Zeds Dead, Oliver Smith and Ganja White Night all topped the Sunset Music Festival lineup last time around.

Now in its its ninth year, Sunset Music Festival draws crowds of more than 60,000 and has become a go-to festival for the EDM jet set on Memorial day weekend. It usually happens in the North Lot of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Sunset Music Festival 2021 Media

This is the Sunset Music Festival venue map from the last outing, it might shows us how the 2021 event could be layed out

The Sunset Music Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.