Sunset Music Festival 2021
Start Date: May 29
End Date: May 30
Tampa, Florida
USA
 
 
 

Sunset Music Festival 2021 is done by promoter Disco Donnie, and offers a variety of electronic music like House Music, Dubstep, Trance and more.

 

It will be a good year with a Sunset Music Festival 2021 lineup that includes Rezz, LSDream, NGHTMRE, Slander, Zomboy and more. See the full Sunset Music Festival lineup below.

 

Sunset Music Festival 2021 tickets are on sale! They're available as General Admission, GA+ or VIP Tickets. See below for more details and access to Sunset Music Festival tickets.

 

The Sunset Music Festival 2021 dates are May 29 - 30, in what's now being called Sunset 2.0. This has been confirmed on the Sunset Music Festival website.

 

Alison Wonderland, Blunts & Blondes, Illenium, Tchami, Dog Blood, Kaskade, 12th Planet, Zedd, Zeds Dead, Oliver Smith and Ganja White Night all topped the Sunset Music Festival lineup last time around.

 

Now in its its ninth year, Sunset Music Festival draws crowds of more than 60,000 and has become a go-to festival for the EDM jet set on Memorial day weekend. It usually happens in the North Lot of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

 

The Sunset Music Festival 2021 lineup and Sunset Music Festival 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sunset Music Festival 2021 Media

Sunset Music Festival 2021

 

Sunset Music Festival 2021 lineup

 

Sunset Music Festival 2021

 

This is the Sunset Music Festival venue map from the last outing, it might shows us how the 2021 event could be layed out

 

 

Sunset Music Festival 2021

 

Sunset Music Festival draws crowds of more than 60,000 and has become a go-to festival for the EDM jet set on Memorial day weekend

 

 

Sunset Music Festival 2021

 

Sunset Music Festival 2021 could be your best festival weekend of the year

 

 

 

Sunset Music Festival Lineup 2021


