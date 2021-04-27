     
 
Start Date: September 10
End Date: September 12
Glasgow, UK
Europe
 
 
 

TRNSMT Festival 2021 happens in City Centre in Glasgow with a lineup of indie rock, alternative rock, indie folk, indie pop and more!

 

The TRNSMT Festival lineup has Courteeners, Ian Brown, Sam Fender, Liam Gallagher, Primal Scream, Keane, The Chemical Brother, Snow Patrol and more. Hit the TRNSMT Festival lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing and on what day.

 

The official TRNSMT Festival dates are September 12 -14, 2021. This has been confirmed on the TRNSMT Festival website.

 

The TRNSMT Festival 2021 lineup and TRNSMT Festival 2021 tickets are below!

 

 

 

TRNSMT Festival tickets are on sale. There are many options to choose from, all with straight-up payment or a payment plan. You can choose weekend tickets, one-day or two-day tickets. There's either General Admission or VIP levels.

 

TRNSMT Festival 2021 Lineup

 

TRNSMT Festival 2021 Lineup

 

The TRNSMT Festival lineup for 2021! Courteeners, Ian Brown, Sam Fender, Liam Gallagher, Primal Scream, Keane, The Chemical Brother, Snow Patrol all top the lineup.

 

 

