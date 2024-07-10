|
TRNSMT Festival 2024 has a lineup of indie rock, alternative rock, indie folk, indie pop and more. TRNSMT Festival promises over 70 artist and plenty of tickets!
The CONFIRMED TRNSMT Festival 2024 dates are July 7 - 9. It's location is Glasgow Green, a park in the east end of Glasgow, Scotland, on the north bank of the River Clyde.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 12 at 9:00 AM. They'll be available at 2023 ticket prices, for a limited time. You can get a ticket for £62.50 down with a payment plan.
The TRNSMT Festival lineup hasn't been announced yet. Hit the TRNSMT Festival 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who's performing and on what day. Check back for updates.
The previous TRNSMT Festival lineup Pulp, Sam Fender, The 1975, George Ezra, Kasabian, Royal Blood, Niall Horan, Aitch, Becky Hill, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbot, Mimi Webb, The Kooks and more.
The TRNSMT Festival 2024 lineup and TRNSMT Festival 2024 tickets are below!
The TRNSMT Festival map from the previous event, this could give some clues as to how the next one might be layed out
TRNSMT Festival 2024 will be like this
TRNSMT Festival 2024 vibes
TRNSMT Festival 2024
The TRNSMT Festival schedule of set times will be posted here when it's announced.
The TRNSMT Festival lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced.
Hit the TRNSMT Festival tickets buttons below for details and access to passes:
The previous TRNSMT Festival lineup had Pulp, Sam Fender, The 1975, George Ezra, Kasabian, Royal Blood, Niall Horan, Aitch, Becky Hill, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbot, Mimi Webb, The Kooks and more.