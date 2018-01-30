|
The Great Escape 2018 is "the festival for new music" according to organizers MAMA & Company. Check out music from a bunch of different genres: rock, alternative rock, indie rock, punk, hard rock, edm, techno, electronic music, hip hop and indie pop! There's over 450 bands in 35 different venues! You can also catch impromptu street gigs, club nights, label parties, industry showcases and collaborations and outdoor gigs. The Great Escape 2018 lineup and The Great Escape 2018 tickets are below!
Join our Facebook Event Group to get The Great Escape updates for 2018 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >
The Greate Escape lineup is out! SEE FULL LINEUP >
Festival performances happen in a variety of venues, so you get to check out lots of places to see music
The Great Escape shows will be up close and personal
Great Escape tickets are on sale right now! GET TICKETS >
You can see rap and MC shows
The Great Escape lineup is already out SEE LINEUP >
SPOTLIGHT SHOWS
MOSTACK
MIST
LINEUP
Aine Cahill
Alex the Astronaut
Alexander Biggs
Ama Lou
Aquaserge
Awate
Bad Gyal
Bakar
Benny Mails
Big Tobz
Billy Lockett
Bloxx
Bobii Lewis
Boniface
Borns
Bossy Love
Boy Azooga
Broadstrokes
City Calm Down
COIN
Crimer
Crooked Teeth
D.A.N.
Dan Stock
Daysormay
Declan Welsh and The Decandent West
Denzel Himself
Dream State
Durand Jones & The Indications
Easy Life
Ebenezer
Elsa Hewitt
Eves Karydas
Feet
Figure Walking
Fine Creatures
Freak
Freak Heat Waves
Fred Well
Fredo
Freya Ridings
Gaffa Tape Sandy
George Glew
Girlhood
Grace Carter
Gus Dapperton
Hak Baker
Halo Maud
Happy Meals
Hatchie
Hello Delaware
Her's
Hero Fisher
Hillsburn
Hockey Dad
Hotel Lux
Hunter and The Bear
Ida Mae
Iguana Death Cult
Jack Vallier
Jaz Karis
Jerry Williams
Joshua Burnside
Joy Crookes
Joycut
Kamaal Williams
Kate NV
Katie Von Schleicher
Kid Katharsis
King Nun
Kirill Richter
Kofi Stone
Kyary Pamyu Pamyus
Last Train
Leah Dou
Lewis Capaldi
Lion
Lo Moon
Louis Baker
Love Ssega
Lucia
M.I.L.K.
Magic Island
Mahalia
Maisie Peters
Mali Hayes
Malory
Mansionair
Manu Crooks
Mavi Phoenix
Megan Nash
Michael Jablonka
Mikaela Davis
Mist
Moncrieff
Mostack
Naaz
Nashexx
nehiyawak
Nikhil D'Souza
Noah Kahan
Olympia
Only The Poets
Paceshifters
Pale Waves
Partner
Peach Pit
Phoebe Bridgers
Pitou
Poppy Ajudha
Promiseland
Raheem Bakare
Rahh
Rascalton
River Matthews
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Rosemary & Garlic
Ruby Empress
S4U
Sado Opera
Sam Fender
SASSY 009
Say Sue Me
Shiners
Skeggs
Skinny Pelembe
Sports Team
Steel Banglez
Stella Donnelly
Stereo Honey
Suzi Wu
Tamino
Ten Tonnes
The Creases
The Modern Strangers
The Ninth Wave
The Orielles
The Psychotic Monks
The Saxophones
The Vegan Leather
Three Body Trio
Tors
Touts
Tshegue
Underwater Boys
Valeras
Warmduscher
Wet Red
Whenyoung
Wild Front
WWWater
Wyvern Lingo
Yazmin Lacey
Yukon Era