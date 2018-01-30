The Great Escape 2018 is "the festival for new music" according to organizers MAMA & Company. Check out music from a bunch of different genres: rock, alternative rock, indie rock, punk, hard rock, edm, techno, electronic music, hip hop and indie pop! There's over 450 bands in 35 different venues! You can also catch impromptu street gigs, club nights, label parties, industry showcases and collaborations and outdoor gigs. The Great Escape 2018 lineup and The Great Escape 2018 tickets are below!

The Great Escape 2018 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get The Great Escape updates for 2018 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >