     
 
     FESTIVAL GUIDE     LONGFORM     STORE     SEARCH
 
 
NEWS   MUSIC   FILM   2018        
 
USA   CANADA   UNITED KINGDOM   AUSTRALIA   EUROPE   ASIA
 
 
 
 
   
Start Date: May 17
End Date: May 19
Brighton, UK
Europe
 
 
 

The Great Escape 2018 is "the festival for new music" according to organizers MAMA & Company. Check out music from a bunch of different genres: rock, alternative rock, indie rock, punk, hard rock, edm, techno, electronic music, hip hop and indie pop! There's over 450 bands in 35 different venues! You can also catch impromptu street gigs, club nights, label parties, industry showcases and collaborations and outdoor gigs. The Great Escape 2018 lineup and The Great Escape 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

The Great Escape 2018 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get The Great Escape updates for 2018 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Great Escape Photos


The Greate Escape lineup is out! SEE FULL LINEUP >  

 

Festival performances happen in a variety of venues, so you get to check out lots of places to see music

 

The Great Escape shows will be up close and personal

 

Great Escape tickets are on sale right now! GET TICKETS >

 

You can see rap and MC shows

 

The Great Escape lineup is already out SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Great Escape 2018 Lineup

SPOTLIGHT SHOWS
MOSTACK
MIST


LINEUP

Aine Cahill

Alex the Astronaut

Alexander Biggs

Ama Lou

Aquaserge

Awate

Bad Gyal

Bakar

Benny Mails

Big Tobz

Billy Lockett

Bloxx

Bobii Lewis

Boniface

Borns

Bossy Love

Boy Azooga

Broadstrokes

City Calm Down

COIN

Crimer

Crooked Teeth

D.A.N.

Dan Stock

Daysormay

Declan Welsh and The Decandent West

Denzel Himself

Dream State

Durand Jones & The Indications

Easy Life

Ebenezer

Elsa Hewitt

Eves Karydas

Feet

Figure Walking

Fine Creatures

Freak

Freak Heat Waves

Fred Well

Fredo

Freya Ridings

Gaffa Tape Sandy

George Glew

Girlhood

Grace Carter

Gus Dapperton

Hak Baker

Halo Maud

Happy Meals

Hatchie

Hello Delaware

Her's

Hero Fisher

Hillsburn

Hockey Dad

Hotel Lux

Hunter and The Bear

Ida Mae

Iguana Death Cult

Jack Vallier

Jaz Karis

Jerry Williams

Joshua Burnside

Joy Crookes

Joycut

Kamaal Williams

Kate NV

Katie Von Schleicher

Kid Katharsis

King Nun

Kirill Richter

Kofi Stone

Kyary Pamyu Pamyus

Last Train

Leah Dou

Lewis Capaldi

Lion

Lo Moon

Louis Baker

Love Ssega

Lucia

M.I.L.K.

Magic Island

Mahalia

Maisie Peters

Mali Hayes

Malory

Mansionair

Manu Crooks

Mavi Phoenix

Megan Nash

Michael Jablonka

Mikaela Davis

Mist

Moncrieff

Mostack

Naaz

Nashexx

nehiyawak

Nikhil D'Souza

Noah Kahan

Olympia

Only The Poets

Paceshifters

Pale Waves

Partner

Peach Pit

Phoebe Bridgers

Pitou

Poppy Ajudha

Promiseland

Raheem Bakare

Rahh

Rascalton

River Matthews

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

Rosemary & Garlic

Ruby Empress

S4U

Sado Opera

Sam Fender

SASSY 009

Say Sue Me

Shiners

Skeggs

Skinny Pelembe

Sports Team

Steel Banglez

Stella Donnelly

Stereo Honey

Suzi Wu

Tamino

Ten Tonnes

The Creases

The Modern Strangers

The Ninth Wave

The Orielles

The Psychotic Monks

The Saxophones

The Vegan Leather

Three Body Trio

Tors

Touts

Tshegue

Underwater Boys

Valeras

Warmduscher

Wet Red

Whenyoung

Wild Front

WWWater

Wyvern Lingo

Yazmin Lacey

Yukon Era
 
 
 
  SPACELAB FESTIVAL GUIDE  
     
 
 
The Spacelab guide to the best indie, alternative, & electronic music festivals. Get lineups & tickets; find out who's going, get the latest news, rumors & live stream updates!
 
VIEW FESTIVAL GUIDE
 
     
 
USA   CANADA
     
UK   EUROPE
     
AUSTRALIA   ASIA
     
MUSIC   FILM
     
2017   2018
 
     
   
     
  Spacelab
Store		  
Spacelab Store
 
Shop the latest trending festival items & accessories you need! Get bohemian and festival fashion and Coachella style!
 
VISIT OUR STORE
 
     
 
WOMENS   MENS
     
RAVE    
 
     
  Festival News  
 
 
ALL POINTS EAST Added 38 New Names To Lineup
 
The PANORAMA FESTIVAL Lineup Is Out!
 
The BOARDMASTERS FESTIVAL Lineup Is Out!
 
The GREAT ESCAPE Lineup Added 100 New Artists
 
The BEYOND WONDERLAND Lineup Is Out!
 
The ULTRA MIAMI RESISTANCE Lineup Is Out!
 
The UNTZ FESTIVAL Lineup Is Out & Get Tickets!
 
The TRNSMT Festival Lineup Is Out!
 
The BUNBURY MUSIC FESTIVAL Lineup Is Out!
 
     
   
     
  FOLLOW SPACELAB  
 
         
Facebook   Instagram   Twitter
         
 
     
  Recently Updated Events  
     
 
 
Boston Calling 2018
Governors Ball 2018
Coachella 2018
Laneway Festival 2018
Carnaval de Bahidorá 2018
 
 


 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2018. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 WOMENS CLOTHES FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   MENS
CLOTHES		 TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM RSS ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS RAVE   MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES ESSENTIALS   SEARCH
FILM        
2018        
         
 
     
 
     