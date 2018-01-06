Tomorrowland 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Tomorrowland is a huge music festival in Boom, Belgium; it's known as one of the premiere electronic music festivals in the world. Tomorrowland has the world's best Trance, House, Chill, Trap, Electro, Hardstyle and more. The confirmed Tomorrowland 2018 dates are July 20 - 22 AND July 27 - 29. The Tomorrowland 2018 lineup and Tomorrowland 2018 tickets are below!

Tomorrowland tickets for 2018 are not on sale. You'll need to pre-register in order to get a ticket, via the Global Journey Site. Registration STARTS Jan. 9th and runs thru Feb. 2nd.