Tomorrowland 2021 has a lineup of the world's best Trance, House, Chill, Trap, Electro, Hardstyle and more. The "Our Story | 15 years of Tomorrowland" video for the complete backstory.

Tomorrowland 2021 tickets are not available yet, check back for updates. All current tickets will be transferred to Tomorrowland 2021.

The official Tomorrowland 2021 dates are July 16 - 18 and July 23 - 25. This has been confirmed on Twitter ond on the Tomorrowland website.

It's a huge music festival in Boom, Belgium; it's known as one of the premiere electronic music festivals in the world. It's known for exquisite stage production and a high-end experience in all aspects of the festival. You can even create your own Tomorrowland account at their website to manage your details.

There's also the legendary Tomorrowland livestream, which offers more video of performances than any other festival in the world. In addition to that, the Tomorrowland live stream is also offered afterwards in the form of archived video on their YouTube channel!

Which brings us to the announcement of the creation of “Tomorrowland Around the World,” which looks to be a video documentary of the virtual version of Tomorrowland. It's out on Oct. 27, check back here to watch on that day!

It's Tomorrowland Belgium: Live Today, Love Tomorrow, Unite Forever. Learn more about the Tomorrowland Experience including Dreamville, Global Journey and practical information to help you prepare for your adventure.

The last Tomorrowland lineup would have had Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, Afrojack and Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Camelphat, Amelie Lens, Four Tet, Adam Beyer, Aly & Fila, Charlotte de Witte and more if the festival had happened. Hit the Tomorrowland lineup section farther below to see the complete list of who would have performed.

Also check out Tomorrowland Winter for an another incarnation of the festival that happens in winter.

Tomorrowland 2021 sCHEDULE

The Tomorrowland schedule will be posted here when it's announced.