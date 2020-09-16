Tomorrowland Winter tickets are now on sale! The Mysterious 7-day Package runs from 14 - 21 March 2020, and just recently went on sale! The Fascinating 4-day Package runs from 17 - 21 March 2020, and will go on sale on Sept. 21st. Hit our Tomorrowland Winter Festival Guide to get more details and pre-register for or buy tickets.

The likes of Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Nervo, DJ Snake, Martin Solveig and more topped the Tomorrowland Winter lineup last time ... check back for updates on the lineup when it's announced!

CHECK OUT OUR tomorrowland winter GUIDE >

Tomorrowland Winter 2020 will have a lineup of the world's best Trance, House, Chill, Trap, Electro, Hardstyle and more! It's a huge music festival that's known as one of the premiere electronic music festivals in the world. The festival dates are March 14 - 21 at Alpe d’Huez – France, a ski resort in the Central French Western Alps.

