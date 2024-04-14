Tortuga Music Festival 2024 has a lineup of some of the biggest names in country, rock & roots music. It's a three-day, multi-stage music festival located at Ft. Lauderdale Beach in Florida. It features a lineup of popular country music artists, as well as food, drinks, and other activities.

The expected Tortuga Music Festival 2024 dates are April 12 - 16, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one. These dates aren't confirmed, so check back for updates.

It's created by Rock The Ocean, who works to increase public awareness about the issues impacting the world’s oceans. One way they do this is by creating music festivals that can promote the issue.

Tortuga Music Festival tickets come in a variety of levels and prices. Hit the Tortuga Music Festival 2024 tickets section below for ticket prices and access to passes.

The Tortuga Music Festival lineup has Eric Church, Shania Twain, Kenny Chesney, Wiz Khalifa, Cole Swindell, Carly Pearce, Jake Owen, Brett Young, The Wallflowers, Justin Moore, Dylan Scott and more. Hit the Tortuga Music Festival 2024 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing.

Eric Church, Shania Twain and Kenny Chesney are the Tortuga Music Festival 2024 lineup headliners.

There’s also Next From Nashville stage with emerging artists from Nashville: Dylan Marlowe, Megan Moroney, Pillbox Patti,Alana Springsteen. Catie Offerman, Aaron Raitiere, Frank Ray, and more.

Many country music fans enjoy Tortuga Music Festival for its laid-back atmosphere and opportunity to see their favorite artists perform live. The festival raises awareness and support of ocean conservation.

The 2024 Tortuga Music Festival is organized by HUKA Entertainment, a live events company based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The The Tortuga Music Festival 2024 lineup and Tortuga Music Festival 2024 tickets are below!

Tortuga Music Festival is a three-day, multi-stage music festival located at Ft. Lauderdale Beach in Florida. The festival takes place on the beach, providing attendees with a fun and unique outdoor concert experience.

The Tortuga Music Festival schedule will be posted here when it's announced.