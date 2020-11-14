The first wave Treefort Music Fest 2020 lineup is out! Japanese Breakfast, Peter Bjorn and John, Prefuse 73, Magic Sword, Chromatics and more! Hit the lineup section farther below for a complete listing.

Treefort Music Fest is an indie music festival held at various locations in Boise. Check out the lineup that includes great indie music that ranges all over the spectrum: indie rock, punk, indie pop, alternative hip hop, and electronic music! It features local acts alongside national bands for an incredible weekend!

Treefort Music Fest tickets are on sale! See the ticket section below for details and access tickets.

The festival also includes other aspects too ... making it a multi-genre affair similar to SXSW. You can check indie films at the film festival, get your yoga on so you can get in alignment, all before heading out for a beer or adult beverage before experiencing some comedy or music. But the music is really what really shines at Treefort.

The Treefort Music Fest 2020 dates are Mar. 25 - 29. This has been confirmed in a tweet from the festival as well as on the Treefort Music Fest website.

It happens at various venues around Boise ... so you get to hit the local club scene and see all sorts of live shows in a smaller, more intimate setting. A great break from the massive, mega-stage events that have taken over the music festival world.

Treefort Music Festival venues are called "Forts," with each one offering a specialty. Check out Alefort, ComedyFort, FilmFort, Foodfort, Hackfort, KidFort, SkateFort, StoryFort and YogaFort.

You can submit your own work for Treefort to be part of the festival: they list music, dance, drag, visual media, film, yoga and tech as possible examples but you can offer work outside of those topics as well. Get your media game on and submit your work here for Treefort 2020! Submissions are open right now.

