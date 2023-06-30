     
 
Ubbi Dubbi 2023
Start Date: April 22
End Date: April 23
Ft. Worth, Texas, USA
 
 

Ubbi Dubbi 2023 has a lineup of dubstep, trap, future bass, glitch hop, hardstyle, house and techno! Tickets are on sale and the 2023 version will be biggest Ubbi Dubbi yet.

 

Ubbi Dubbi tickets come in a variety of levels.

 

The Ubbi Dubbi lineup has Adventure Club, Kaskade, Liquid Stranger, Rezz, Slander, SLUSHII, San Holo (DJ Set), Deorro, Timmy Trumpet, Bonnie x Clyde, Zomboy and more. Hit the Ubbi Dubbi 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing on what day.


The official Ubbi Dubbi 2023 dates are April 22 - 23.

 

Powerhouse electronic music festival creator Disco Donnie Presents is creating a better then festival than ever before. In 2023, Ubbi Dubbi will have a bigger festival area and brand new stage. It’s location is Panther Island Pavilion.

 

The Ubbi Dubbi 2023 lineup and Ubbi Dubbi 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

The Ubbi Dubbi lineup for 2023! Adventure Club, Kaskade, Liquid Stranger, Rezz, Slander, SLUSHII, San Holo (DJ Set), Deorro, Timmy Trumpet, Bonnie x Clyde, Zombie and more.

 

 

