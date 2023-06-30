The Ubbi Dubbi lineup has Adventure Club, Kaskade, Liquid Stranger, Rezz, Slander, SLUSHII, San Holo (DJ Set), Deorro, Timmy Trumpet, Bonnie x Clyde, Zomboy and more. Hit the Ubbi Dubbi 2023 lineup section farther below for a complete list of who will be performing on what day.
Powerhouse electronic music festival creator Disco Donnie Presents is creating a better then festival than ever before. In 2023, Ubbi Dubbi will have a bigger festival area and brand new stage. It’s location is Panther Island Pavilion.