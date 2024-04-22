     
 
Ubbi Dubbi 2024
Start Date: April 22
End Date: April 23
Ft. Worth, Texas, USA
 
 

Ubbi Dubbi 2024 has a lineup of Dubstep, Trap, Future Bass, Glitch Hop, Hardstyle, House and Techno!

 

The expected Ubbi Dubbi 2024 dates are April 20 - 21, if the festival continues on the same weekend as the previous one.

 

It’s location is Panther Island Pavilion in Ft. worth, Texas and created by Disco Donnie Presents. The festival plot is based on two characters — Ubbi and Dubbi. Dubbi is into Dubstep and Trap, Ubbi loves House and Techno.

 

Ubbi Dubbi tickets come in a variety of levels and prices.

 

The festival takes its name from the onomatopoeia "ubbi dubbi," which is often used to describe the sound of electronic music.

 

The Ubbi Dubbi lineup hasn't been announced yet.

 

The last Ubbi Dubbi lineup had Adventure Club, Kaskade, Liquid Stranger, Rezz, Slander, SLUSHII, San Holo (DJ Set), Deorro, Timmy Trumpet, Bonnie x Clyde, Zomboy and more.

 

The Ubbi Dubbi 2024 lineup and Ubbi Dubbi 2024 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Ubbi Dubbi tickets come in a variety of levels and prices.

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

Where is Ubbi Dubbi 2024 Located?

Ubbi Dubbi is located at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas. It’s an outdoor venue on the Trinity River with a view of the downtown Fort Worth skyline.

 

There’s multiple stages including the only waterfront stage in Texas and an indoor stage with the Shack. There’s also paddlesports with kayak, canoe and stand-up paddleboards.

 

 

 

 

 

Ubbi Dubbi Schedule 2024

 

The Ubbi Dubbi schedule will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

Ubbi Dubbi Lineup 2024

 

The Ubbi Dubbi lineup for 2024 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

 

Ubbi Dubbi Tickets

 

Hit the buttons below for details and access to passes:

 

Ubbi Dubbi lineup

 

The previous Ubbi Dubbi lineup had Adventure Club, Kaskade, Liquid Stranger, Rezz, Slander, SLUSHII, San Holo (DJ Set), Deorro, Timmy Trumpet, Bonnie x Clyde, Zombie and more.

   
 
