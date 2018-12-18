Ultimate Music Experience 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Ultimate Music Experience 2018 in South Padre Island, Texas features a lineup of electro, house, dubstep, trap, future bass & more! Springtime in South Padre with great music in the sun! Disco Donnie is putting together the eighth year of UME over two days of celebrations at Clayton's. The Ultimate Music Experience 2018 lineup is out and Ultimate Music Experience 2018 tickets are below!

Ultimate Music Experience 2018 Community

