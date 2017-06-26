Ultra Music Festival Bali is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds, gathered together for one day of music, experimentation, and partying in hotels. Swimming pools, worldwide DJ's, & party people gather in Bali for Summer's ultimate music festival at Potato Head Beach Club in Bali, Indonesia.

The expected Ultra Music Festival Bali 2017 dates are September 14 - 15. The Ultra Music Festival Bali 2017 lineup and Ultra Music Festival Bali 2017 tickets are below!

Ultra Music Festival Bali 2017 Photos

Make Ultra Bali 2017 your best weekend of the year

The stage at Ultra Bali

deadmau5 at Ultra Bali

Marshmello at Ultra Bali