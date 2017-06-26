     
 
Start Date: September 14
End Date: September 15
Bali, Indonesia
Asia
 
 

Ultra Music Festival Bali is a tropical hook up of electronic musicians and minds, gathered together for one day of music, experimentation, and partying in hotels. Swimming pools, worldwide DJ's, & party people gather in Bali for Summer's ultimate music festival at Potato Head Beach Club in Bali, Indonesia.

 

The expected Ultra Music Festival Bali 2017 dates are September 14 - 15. The Ultra Music Festival Bali 2017 lineup and Ultra Music Festival Bali 2017 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival Bali 2017 Videos


Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Ultra Music Festival Bali video performances and live sets. Also check out our Music Festival Videos channel for music festival video coverage.

Watch a video by clicking on a title below:

Click to Play Ultra Beach Bali: The Recap

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival Bali 2017 Photos

UltraBali 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Make Ultra Bali 2017 your best weekend of the year

 

UltraBali 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

The stage at Ultra Bali

 

UltraBali 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

deadmau5 at Ultra Bali

 

UltraBali 2017 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Marshmello at Ultra Bali

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival Bali 2017 Lineup

UltraBali 2017 Lineup

The Ultra Music Festival Bali 2017 lineup

 
 
 
