Ultra 2023 Lineup & Tickets
Ultra Music Festival 2023 Main Stage Lineup Preview + Tickets
 

Ultra Music Festival is happening this week with an impressive lineup of House Music, Trance, Dubstep, Electro and more in Miami, Florida. You can still get tickets, and the event is a great way to kick off the 2023 music festival season.

 

The Ultra Music Festival 2023 Main Stage lineup  is where all of the big action happens. The biggest names and the biggest sets. It features Martin Garrix, Swedish House Mafia, Alesso, David Guetta, Hardwell, Tiësto and more. We've created a preview of the best Ultra 2023 Main Stage lineup choices for you to check out farther below.

 

The festival is well known because worldwide DJs on the international scene come to Bayfront Park in Miami for the mecca of all electronic music festivals, to play their most-hyped sets of the year. Ultra 2023 is three days of music, pool parties and sun!

 

The Ultra 2023 dates are March 24 - 26.

 

You can still get Ultra tickets, check out the buttons below for options available for you.

 

Ultra Music Festival 2023 tickets come in a variety of levels. Hit the Ultra Music Festival tickets section farther below for ticket prices and access to passes.

 

Premium GA and VIP tickets are sold out, and General Admission tickets are 96% sold out. You can still find all levels of tickets on Stubhub with the button above.

 

 

 

Best Acts To See In The Ultra Music Festival 2023 Main Stage Lineup

 

 

MARTIN GARRIX

 

 

 

SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA

 

 

 

ALESSO

 

 

 

DAVID GUETTA

 

 

 

HARDWELL

 

 

 

TIËSTO

 

 

Check out the complete Spacelab Ultra 2023 Guide in our Music Festival Guide.

Experience the magic of Miami, Florida as Ultra Music Festival takes over Bayfront Park. Bayfront Park spans 32 acres in Downtown Miami and sits right on Biscayne Bay.

 

Ultra stages focus on different genres and types of performances, including Main Stage, Live Stage, Carl Cox Megastructure, Worldwide Stage, UMF Radio Stage and Oasis.

 

Also check out Ultra Europe, Ultra Japan and Ultra Australia to see what other Ultra events are like worldwide.

 

If you like Ultra Music Festival, you should also consider EDC Mexico, Okeechobee Music Festival, Ubbi Dubbi, Hangout Fest, EDC Las Vegas, Sunset Music Festival, Movement Music Festival, Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, Rolling Loud Miami, Electric Zoo, Dancefestopia, Imagine Music Festival, Lost Lands and EDC Orlando.

 

The Ultra 2023 lineup and Ultra 2023 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival 2023
Start Date: March 24
End Date: March 26
Miami, Florida, USA

 

The Ultra 2023 lineup has Carl Cox, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Charlotte Dewitte, Armin Van Buuren, Kölsch, K5, testpilot, Hardwell, Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Oliver Heldens, Claude VonStroke, Grimes, Camelphat, Marshmallow, Nicole Moudaber, Reza, Zedd, Liquid Stranger and more. Hit the Ultra Music Festival 2023 lineup farther below for a complete list of who's performing.

 

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival is known for its energetic atmosphere and high-quality production, with stages and other festival infrastructure designed to provide an immersive experience for attendees. The festival typically takes place in March and attracts tens of thousands of people from around the world.

 

Here 's how you can get to Ultra Music Festival this year: Brightline, Tri-Rail, Metrorail or Metromover. Get the at the latest information on Ultra Music Festival transportation modes & get tickets for each.

 

Ultra Miami 2023 stages focus on different genres and types of performances, including Main Stage, Live Stage, Carl Cox Megastructure, Worldwide Stage, UMF Radio Stage and Oasis.

 

 

 

 

A limited amount of Ultra 2023 tickets are still on sale. They're available in General Admission, Premium General Admission and VIP ticket levels.

 

 

Get Ultra Music Festival Tickets

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to Ultra Miami tickets.

 

Ultra Music Festival 2023 Schedule

 

2023 Ultra schedule

 

The Ultra Music Festival schedule of set times for the Main Stage and RESISTANCE Stage

 

 

2023 Ultra schedule

 

The Ultra Music Festival schedule of set times for the Live Stage and RESISTANCE at The Cove

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival Lineup 2023


2023 Ultra lineup

 

 

Ultra Music Festival Lineup

 

The phase three Ultra Music Festival lineup for 2023!

 

The previous lineup announcements included Carl Cox, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, K5, testpilot, Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Oliver Heldens, Claude VonStroke, Grimes and more. Oh yeah, Swedish House Mafia too.

 

Check back for the Ultra lineup by day which will be released as and announcement later in the year.

 

 

Get Ultra Music Festival Tickets

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

Premium GA and VIP tickets are sold out, and General Admission tickets are 96% sold out. You can still find all levels of tickets on Stubhub with the button above.

 

 

Ultra Resistance lineup 2023

 

The Resistance lineup for 2023! Carl Cox, Eric Prydz presents HOLO, Charlotte Dewitte, Armin Van Buuren, Kölsch, K5, testpilot, Hardwell, Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Rezz, Oliver Heldens, Claude VonStroke, Grimes, Camelphat, Marshmallow, Nicole Moudaber, Reza, Zedd, Liquid Stranger and more.

 

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

Ultra Resistance lineup 2023


The Ultra Resistance Stage lineup for Friday includes Chris Liebing, Maya Jane Cole, Nicole Moudaber, and more.

 

 

Ultra Resistance lineup M2


The Ultra Resistance Miami M2 lineup for Music Week FIND OUT MORE >

 

 

Ultra Resistance lineup M2


The Ultra Jacked Stage lineup

 

 

Ultra Resistance lineup M2


The Ultra Eats lineup

 

 

Ultra Resistance lineup 2023

 

Joris Voorn's Spectrum is doing a stage takeover in R E S I S T A N C E Cove with Brina Knauss, Dubrire B2B Kölsch, Fideles, Franky Wah, Gheist, Kasia, and Mind Against.

 

Hit the buttons below for ticket prices and access to passes:

 

The previous Ultra lineup had Alison Wonderland, Adam Beyer, Illenium, Carl Cox, Amelie Lens, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Knife Party, Nina Kraviz, DJ Snake, Pendulum, Slander, Zeds Dead, Sofi Tukker, Jauz b2b NGHTMRE, Joseph Capriati, Sasha & John Digweed, Seven Lions, Tiësto, Kshmr [The Live Experience], Krewella and more.

   
 
