Ultra Music Festival Europe 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Ultra Music Festival Europe 2018
Start Date: July 6
End Date: July 8
Split, Croatia
Europe
 
 

Ultra Music Festival Europe in Croatia is an extension of Ultra Miami, as it goes worldwide. It's a hook up of electronic musicians and minds, gathered together for 3 days of music, experimentation, and parties. It happens on the Adriatic coast in Split, Croatia for the big part of the festival and Hvar Island for the Ultra Beach party. You get a full range of electronic music and EDM genres in both a stadium environment and beach parties and boats! The confirmed Ultra Music Festival Europe 2018 dates are July 6 - 8. The Ultra Music Festival Europe 2018 lineup and Ultra Music Festival Europe 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival Europe 2018 Video


Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Ultra Music Festival Europe video performances and live sets!
Watch a video by clicking on a title below:

Click to Play Ultra Music Festival Europe: Afrojack

Click to Play Ultra Music Festival Europe: Hardwell

Click to Play Ultra Music Festival Europe: Nicky Romero

Click to Play Ultra Europe Live Stream Announcement

 

 

 

Ultra Music Festival Europe 2018 Photos

Ultra Music Festival Europe 2018 Lineup

The Ultra Music Festival lineup has not been announced yet.

 
 
 
