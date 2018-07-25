Ultra Music Festival Europe 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

|
Ultra Music Festival Europe in Croatia is an extension of Ultra Miami, as it goes worldwide. It's a hook up of
electronic musicians and minds, gathered
together for 3 days of music, experimentation,
and parties. It happens on the Adriatic coast in Split, Croatia for the big part of the festival and Hvar Island for the Ultra Beach party. You get a full range of electronic music and EDM genres in both a stadium environment and beach parties and boats! The confirmed Ultra Music Festival Europe 2018 dates are July 6 - 8. The Ultra Music Festival Europe 2018 lineup and Ultra Music Festival Europe 2018 tickets are below!
Come back during the festival weekend and after for archived Ultra Music Festival Europe video performances and live sets!
|Watch a video by clicking on a title below:
|
|
|
|
Ultra Music Festival Europe 2018 dates have been confirmed!
Ultra Music Festival Europe 2018 tickets have not been announced yet
Ultra Music Festival Europe 2018 could be your best weeknd of the year
Ultra 2018 will happen in Croatia
Look for the return of the R E S I S TA N C E stage Ultra Music Festival Europe 2018
Ultra Music Festival Europe 2018 will have a lot of bright colors and sounds
You should go to Ultra Music Festival Europe 2018!
The 2018 Ultra Music Festival Europe lineup will have the best names in electronic music
Ultra Music Festival Europe 2018 will have amazing lights, lasers & fireworks
Ultra Music Festival Europe 2018 could be your most fun weekend of the year
The 2018 Ultra Music Festival Europe could be HUUUGE
The Ultra Music Festival lineup has not been announced yet.