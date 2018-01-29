Untz Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

     
 
Start Date: June 2
End Date: June 3
Mariposa, California
USA
 
 
 

Untz Festival 2018 is an electronic music festival at Mariposa Fairgrounds in California. You get two days of great music, yoga, art installations, artist panels, and DJ workshops in a beautiful outdoor setting! The Untz Festival 2018 dates are June 2 - 3. The Untz Festival 2018 lineup and Untz Festival 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

The Untz Festival lineup is out!

 

 

 

Untz Festival 2018 Photos

Untz Festival has yoga

 

Untz Festival 2018 will be our chance to check out fresh new music

 

Untz Festival 2018 will have lots of fresh new music to check out

 

Untz Festival 2018 will have a lot of bright colors

 

Untz Festival 2018 is your chance to get DOWN

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
