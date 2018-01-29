Untz Festival 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

|
Untz Festival 2018 is an electronic music festival at Mariposa Fairgrounds in California. You get two days of great music, yoga, art installations, artist panels, and DJ workshops in a beautiful outdoor setting! The Untz Festival 2018 dates are June 2 - 3. The Untz Festival 2018 lineup and Untz Festival 2018 tickets are below!
The Untz Festival lineup is out! SEE LINEUP >
Join our Facebook Event Group to get Untz Festival updates for 2018 JOIN OUR FESTIVAL COMMUNITY >
Untz Festival has yoga
Untz Festival 2018 will be our chance to check out fresh new music
Untz Festival 2018 will have lots of fresh new music to check out
Untz Festival 2018 will have a lot of bright colors
Untz Festival 2018 is your chance to get DOWN