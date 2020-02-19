The Virgin Fest 2020 lineup is out! Lizzo, A$AP Rocky, Anderson.Paak, Major Lazer, Ellie Goulding, Kali Uchis, Jorja Smith, Banks, Clairo and more! Hit the Virgin Fest lineup section farther below for a complete rundown.
Virgin Fest 2020 is happening and is now really a thing! After an announcement last year that Virgin Fest would be happening, it never came to be. It's back and locked in for 2020 with dates and a location.
Richard Branson made the announcement in a video you can watch farther below. Virgin Fest will have "A diverse lineup of artists, mind-blowing technology & an unwavering commitment to people & planet" on three stages.