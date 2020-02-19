     
 
Start Date: June 6
End Date: June 7
Los Angeles, California, USA
 
 

The Virgin Fest 2020 lineup is out! Lizzo, A$AP Rocky, Anderson.Paak, Major Lazer, Ellie Goulding, Kali Uchis, Jorja Smith, Banks, Clairo and more! Hit the Virgin Fest lineup section farther below for a complete rundown.

 

Virgin Fest 2020 tickets will go on sale! There will be General Admission and VIP tickets. Hit the Virgin Fest tickets section below for details and access to passes!

 

The Virgin Fest 2020 dates are June 6 - 7, and it's happening at Banc of California Stadium & Exposition Park in downtown LA. This has been confirmed on Twitter and on the Virgin Festival website.

 

Virgin Fest 2020 is happening and is now really a thing! After an announcement last year that Virgin Fest would be happening, it never came to be. It's back and locked in for 2020 with dates and a location.


Richard Branson made the announcement in a video you can watch farther below. Virgin Fest will have "A diverse lineup of artists, mind-blowing technology & an unwavering commitment to people & planet" on three stages.

The Virgin Fest 2020 lineup and Virgin Fest 2020 tickets are below!

 

 

 

Virgin Fest tickets are on sale! They'll be available in General Admission and high-end VIP passes. Tickets will go on sale when the lineup is announced.

 

 

The Virgin Fest 2020 lineup! Lizzo, A$AP Rocky, Anderson.Paak, Major Lazer, Ellie Goulding, Kali Uchis, Jorja Smith, Banks, Clairo and more!

 

 

