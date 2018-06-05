     
 
     FESTIVAL GUIDE     LONGFORM     STORE     SEARCH
 
 
NEWS   MUSIC   FILM   2018   2019    
 
USA   CANADA   UNITED KINGDOM   AUSTRALIA   EUROPE   ASIA
 
 
 
 
   
Voodoo Experience 2018
Start Date: October 26
End Date: October 28
New Orleans, Louisiana
USA
 
 
 

Voodoo Experience in The Big Easy ... on Halloween. A great city for Halloween, but even better for a festival. Now known as its full name of Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, Voodoo Experience combines bohemian culture, arts and the types of cuisine that New Orleans is famous for. It's also commonly called Voodoo Fest. The Voodoo Experience 2018 dates are Oct. 26 - 28, in City Park in New Orleans. These are the official and confirmed dates. Check out a great lineup of rock, pop, hip hop and electronic music for a fantastic Fall weekend!

 

The Voodoo Experience 2018 lineup and Voodoo Experience 2018 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Voodoo Experience 2018 Community

Join our Facebook Event Group to get Voodoo Experience updates for 2018 JOIN OUR COMMUNITY >

 

 

 

Voodoo Experience MEDIA

Voodoo Experience 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

The Voodoo Experience lineup + is out! SEE LINEUP >

 

 

 

Voodoo Experience 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

The Voodoo Experience lineup will include many big-name acts

 

Voodoo Experience 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

You can find Voodoo Experience ticket prices when they're listed on June 5th

 

Voodoo Experience 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

The Voodoo Experience 2018 dates are Oct. 26 - 28, in City Park in New Orleans

 

Voodoo Experience 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Voodoo Experience is an epic festival with a huge audience

 

Voodoo Experience 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

Voodoofest combines bohemian culture, arts and the types of cuisine that New Orleans is famous for

 

Voodoo Experience 2018 | Lineup | Tickets | Dates

The Voodoo Experience 2018 lineup will have plenty of electronic music

 

 

 

 

 

 

Voodoo Experience 2018 Lineup

Voodoo Experience 2018 lineup

The Voodoo Experience lineup for 2018

 

GET TICKETS >
 
 
 
  SPACELAB FESTIVAL GUIDE  
     
 
 
Our guide to the best indie, alternative, & electronic music festivals. Get lineups & tickets; find out who's going, get the latest news, rumors & live stream updates!
 
VIEW FESTIVAL GUIDE
 
     
  USA  
     
  CANADA  
     
  UK  
     
  EUROPE  
     
  AUSTRALIA  
     
  ASIA  
     
  2018  
     
  2019  
     
  Spacelab Store  
     
   
     
   
     
   
     
  WOMENS  
     
  MENS  
     
  RAVE  
     
  FESTIVAL ESSENTIALS  
     
 
VISIT OUR STORE
 
     
   
     
  Festival News  
 
 
COACHELLA 2019 Dates & Tickets Announced!
 
Watch The Hangout Fest Livestream This Weekend!
 
Watch The Moogfest Livestream This Weekend!
 
IMAGINE MUSIC FESTIVAL Lineup Is Out!
 
DREAMSTATE Tickets Are Movin' Fast!
 
 


 
 
 

 

  
 
A music community for indie music & electronic music! Check out the best new music and connect to your favorite music festivals and live events!
 
Creative Commons Copyright, 2018. Some Rights Reserved.
SPACELAB is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 United States License. MORE >
         
FESTIVALS NEWS STORE CONNECT SPACELAB
USA FESTIVAL
NEWS		 WOMENS CLOTHES FACEBOOK ABOUT
CANADA INSTAGRAM STAFF
UK   MENS
CLOTHES		 TWITTER CONTACT
AUSTRALIA LONGFORM RSS ADVERTISE
EUROPE REVIEWS RAVE   MEDIA KIT
ASIA FEATURES ESSENTIALS   SEARCH
FILM        
2018        
         
 
     
 
     