Voodoo Experience 2019 in The Big Easy ... on Halloween. A great city for Halloween, but even better for a festival. Check out a great lineup of rock, pop, hip hop and electronic music for a fantastic Fall weekend!
Now known as its full name of Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, Voodoo Experience combines bohemian culture, arts and the types of cuisine that New Orleans is famous for. It's also commonly called Voodoo Fest.
The official Voodoo Experience 2019 dates are November 1 - 3, in City Park in New Orleans. These are the official and confirmed dates.