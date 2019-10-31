     
 
Voodoo Experience 2019
Start Date: November 1
End Date: November 3
New Orleans, Louisiana
USA
 
 
 

Voodoo Experience 2019 in The Big Easy ... on Halloween. A great city for Halloween, but even better for a festival. Check out a great lineup of rock, pop, hip hop and electronic music for a fantastic Fall weekend!

 

Check back for updates on when tickets will go on sale!

 

Now known as its full name of Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, Voodoo Experience combines bohemian culture, arts and the types of cuisine that New Orleans is famous for. It's also commonly called Voodoo Fest.

 

The official Voodoo Experience 2019 dates are November 1 - 3, in City Park in New Orleans. These are the official and confirmed dates.

 

The Voodoo Experience 2019 lineup and Voodoo Experience 2019 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

Voodoo Experience 2019 MEDIA

Check back for updates on Voodoo Experience 2019 as they happen

 

The Voodoo Experience 2019 dates are official! November 1 - 3 in City Park.

 

The Voodoo Experience 2019 lineup will include rock, pop, hip hop and electronic music

 

Voodoo Experience 2019 can be your funnest vacation of the year

 

Who do you want in the Voodoo Experience 2019 lineup? SEE LINEUP >

 

Check back for updates on when Voodoo Experience 2019 tickets will go on sale SEE TICKETS >

 

Voodoo Experience 2019 combines bohemian culture, arts and the types of cuisine that New Orleans is famous for

 

Voodoo Experience 2019 will be a gathering of many musical tribes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Voodoo Experience 2019 Lineup

Voodoo Experience 2019 lineup

The Voodoo Experience lineup for 2019 hasn't been announced yet. Check back for updates!

 

Who do you want in the Voodoo Experience lineup?
