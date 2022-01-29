Wasteland 2022 is put on by Basscon from Insomniac Events for two nights of hard dance at NOS Event Center! It's a night of deep, pounding bass music.

The Wasteland 2022 lineup has Headhunterz, Da Tweekaz, Lady Faith, Lil Texas, DJ Isaac, Sound Rush, DJ Tweekaz and more. You can see the complete Wasteland lineup in the lineup section farther below.

Wasteland 2022 tickets are on sale. They're available in General Admission and VIP passes for either weekend or single-day tickets. Hit the Wasteland tickets section below for more details and access to passes!

The expected Wasteland 2022 dates are February 25 - 26. This has been confirmed on the Wasteland website.

The last Basscon Wasteland lineup included heavy-hitters like Geo, Brennan Heart, Sub Zero Project, Mad Dog, AniMe and Darksiderz to name few.



The Wasteland 2022 lineup and Wasteland 2022 tickets are below!

The Wasteland schedule for 2022 will be posted here when it's announced.