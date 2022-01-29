     
 
Wasteland 2022
Start Date: February 25
End Date: February 26
Los Angeles, California, USA
 
 

Wasteland 2022 is put on by Basscon from Insomniac Events for two nights of hard dance at NOS Event Center! It's a night of deep, pounding bass music.

 

The Wasteland 2022 lineup has Headhunterz, Da Tweekaz, Lady Faith, Lil Texas, DJ Isaac, Sound Rush, DJ Tweekaz and more. You can see the complete Wasteland lineup in the lineup section farther below.

 

Wasteland 2022 tickets are on sale. They're available in General Admission and VIP passes for either weekend or single-day tickets. Hit the Wasteland tickets section below for more details and access to passes!

 

The expected Wasteland 2022 dates are February 25 - 26. This has been confirmed on the Wasteland website.

 

The last Basscon Wasteland lineup included heavy-hitters like Geo, Brennan Heart, Sub Zero Project, Mad Dog, AniMe and Darksiderz to name few.

 

The Wasteland 2022 lineup and Wasteland 2022 tickets are below!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wasteland tickets are on sale. They're available in General Admission and VIP passes for either weekend or single-day tickets.

 

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets.

 

Wasteland 2022 Media

 

Wasteland 2022

 

Wasteland 2022

 

Wasteland 2022 will be like this

 

 

Wasteland 2022

 

Wasteland 2022 Schedule

 

The Wasteland schedule for 2022 will be posted here when it's announced.

 

 

 

Wasteland LINEUP 2022

 

Wasteland lineup 2022

 

 

Wasteland Lineup

 

The Wasteland lineup for 2022! Headhunterz, Da Tweekaz, Lady Faith, Lil Texas, DJ Isaac, Sound Rush, DJ Tweekaz and more.

 

 

Hit the button below for details on prices and access to tickets.

 

