YouTube Is Getting Better Playback Speed Controls And A Sleep Timer

YouTube’s rolling out some small but super useful features, like finer control over playback speed, new playlist collaboration tools, and a sleep timer.

The new speed controls are the best part of the update. You can now tweak playback speed in 0.05 increments instead of the usual 0.25, so if you’re really picky about how fast or slow you watch, you’ve got more options. Still maxes out at 2x though.

The playlist upgrades are good, too. You can share links to build playlists with friends, and soon, you’ll even be able to scan a QR code on your TV.

Plus, there’s a voting feature coming later this year, so you and your crew can rank videos or figure out what to watch next.

Oh, and for those of you who like watching YouTube before bed, there’s a new sleep timer. It lets you pause videos after a set time or at the end of a video, which is perfect for winding down. It started as a test for Premium users, but now it’s coming to everyone on mobile.

