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BLACKPINK Just Turned Solo Season Into a Group Project With New Music From JISOO, LISA and JENNIE

 

BLACKPINK has announced a fresh run of solo releases, with JENNIE, JISOO and LISA each lining up new music after the group returned.

 

The strange, stylish part is that this rollout looks less like a break and more like three doors opening into the same pop universe.

➜ The real story: BLACKPINK has somehow made solo season feel like a group chat with a release calendar, and honestly, the timing is kind of perfect.

 

JISOO, LISA and JENNIE Are Building a BLACKPINK Solo Release Calendar

 

JENNIE gets the first turn with Fallen Angel, a three-song EP arriving August 28 with “FALLEN ANGEL,” “HEAVEN” and “Less Than a Lover,” and the Spacelab Music news desk has the rest of the rollout.

 

JISOO followed with a wonderfully eerie teaser for Click, built around a glitchy carnival and animatronic animals that look like they know something we don’t.

 

The screen flashes “Click” before revealing a September 4 release date, which is a pretty efficient way to make a few seconds of footage do a lot of work.

 

LISA then unveiled Press Play, due October 23, and announced “SaWaDiKa” as the first single for September 3, giving the whole sequence a neat little runway.

 

BLACKPINK Solo Careers Are Expanding After DEADLINE

 

The announcements land after BLACKPINK returned with the DEADLINE EP and a global stadium tour, proving the group can step away without losing its center of gravity.

 

During the gap, ROSÉ released rosie, LISA delivered Alter Ego, JENNIE released Ruby and JISOO introduced Amortage.

 

That history makes the new projects feel less like a competition and more like four artists testing how much room their individual identities can hold.

 

Whether you’re here for strange carnival pop, high-fashion dance music or another chapter in the BLACKPINK universe, the Spacelab Music Festival Guide is a good place to keep the wider live-music calendar nearby.

FAQs

When will JENNIE release Fallen Angel?

JENNIE will release the three-song Fallen Angel EP on August 28.

When will LISA release Press Play?

LISA will release Press Play on October 23, with “SaWaDiKa” arriving as the first single on September 3.

What is JISOO releasing next?

JISOO has announced Click for September 4, and fans can follow the rollout on the official BLACKPINK website.

  
 
 
 

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