

OpenAI is reportedly preparing a $300–$400 screenless AI speaker designed with Jony Ive, built like a hockey-puck-sized doughnut that can move around the house and talk through a more advanced version of ChatGPT voice mode.





The odd little ring is the easy part to fixate on.

The bigger question is whether this is the first serious attempt to make an AI computer that fits into daily life without asking you to stare at another screen.

➜ The real story: OpenAI isn't chasing Alexa with better answers.

It looks like the company is trying to turn ChatGPT into a physical presence that can see, hear and understand what is happening around you, then help before you ever reach for your phone.

OpenAI Smart Speaker Price, Design and Features: What We Know The reported device is battery-powered, doughnut-shaped, roughly the size of a hockey puck and expected to use premium metal, with a possible price between $300 and $400. It could include microphones, speakers, lights, a camera system, other sensors and moving parts that physically react while the AI is listening or responding. The idea is that you could carry it in one hand, leave it on a nightstand or move it to the kitchen instead of installing a fixed smart speaker in one room. There is no display, which makes the whole product feel less like a tiny tablet and more like a dedicated home for conversational AI.

Why Jony Ive and OpenAI Are Betting on a Screenless ChatGPT Device

OpenAI already made the hardware relationship official when the io Products team merged into the company and LoveFrom assumed major design responsibilities.

The reported speaker is expected to use more advanced models than current ChatGPT voice mode and learn more about a user over time, which points to something broader than asking for weather or setting timers.

The pitch is closer to an AI-first computer that understands context and stays available throughout the day without living behind an app icon.

It also gives OpenAI a chance to establish a hardware identity that looks distinctly different from Apple while the companies fight over trade-secret allegations that OpenAI denies.

OpenAI AI Speaker Privacy Could Decide Whether This Works

A device with microphones, cameras and environmental sensors that gets to know you over time is going to raise privacy questions immediately, especially if it is meant to sit nearby all day.

OpenAI has not formally announced the product or explained how recording, permissions, local processing, cloud processing and data controls would work.

That makes trust part of the product design, not a settings-page problem to solve later.

If the company can make listening states obvious and controls genuinely understandable, a screenless AI assistant could feel calmer than another phone; if those controls are vague, the premium metal will not matter much.

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