Sasha Remixes Danny L Harle “Raft In The Sea” and Opens a Bigger Music Rights Question

Sasha has released four official remixes of Danny L Harle “Raft In The Sea” through XL Recordings.

The interesting part is what the release says about who gets to claim a new version when the remix starts sounding like its own world.

➜ The real story: dance music has spent decades turning shared ideas into careers, credits and checks, so the line between artistic contribution and a money conversation can get fuzzy fast.

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Why Sasha Remixes Danny L Harle Raft In The Sea Matter Sasha brings a familiar kind of spacious, euphoric tension to the track, while the original Danny L Harle release already had a dramatic melody and Julia Michaels vocal at its center. The result is four versions that feel connected but not interchangeable, from the main remix to the DubbleBubble, Dub and Intro versions. That matters because a remix isn’t just a new coat of paint when the producer changes the emotional architecture of the song.

Are Remix Credits About Artistic Claims or Getting Paid? There’s no public lawsuit or settlement attached to this release, and the official presentation points to a planned collaboration. Still, the broader question is real: when a remix adds the hook, the atmosphere and the reason people press play, is the remixer simply interpreting the work or helping create a new one? One side says the original song, vocal and writing remain the foundation, so the existing ownership structure should stay intact. The other side says a major transformation deserves meaningful credit and compensation, even when nobody wants to spend years proving that point in court. That’s where the uncomfortable reading begins: is a claim protecting authorship, or is it simply a way to get paid without risking a court fight?

What the Official Sasha Remixes Mean for Dance Music For now, the cleanest answer is the release itself: four sanctioned versions, one respected producer and a label that has made the arrangement legible. That clarity is good for the music and good for everyone who has to negotiate the less glamorous part after the studio lights go off. For more electronic lineups, festival news and artist discovery, browse the music festival guides and festival lineups on Spacelab.