Sony Xperia 10 VIII Leak Reveals Android 16, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, And A Very Familiar Upgrade Plan

Sony’s Xperia 10 VIII has appeared in a leaked image ahead of its August 25 announcement, and the phone looks set to keep the practical design choices that made last year’s model interesting.

The bigger question is whether Sony can make a nearly unchanged mid-range phone feel new while memory and component costs are putting pressure on the entire category.

➜ The real story: Sony may be betting that a clean design, Android 16, and a headphone jack can carry the Xperia 10 VIII farther than a flashy spec sheet.

That’s a reasonable strategy, but only if the price stays close to the Xperia 10 VII and the camera or display gets a meaningful tune-up.

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Sony Xperia 10 VIII Leak: What the New Image Reveals The leaked image shows a familiar flat-sided Xperia design, a horizontal camera bar, dual rear cameras, and Sony branding on the back. The most interesting visual change may be the rear finish, which looks translucent or frosted instead of plain plastic. The NFC symbol is visible below the camera bar, while the camera shutter button isn’t visible in the photo. The phone is expected to keep Sony’s narrow, practical shape, along with familiar details such as a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sony Xperia 10 VIII Specs: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, Android 16, And 8GB RAM A Geekbench listing points to the same Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor and 8GB of RAM used by the Xperia 10 VII. The phone reportedly scored 871 in single-core testing and 3,028 in multi-core testing, which suggests familiar performance rather than a major jump. Android 16 could still give the Xperia 10 VIII a fresher feel, especially if Sony improves its update policy or adds useful camera and battery tools. Other expected specifications include a 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED display, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery, though those details haven’t been confirmed.

Sony is expected to reveal the Xperia 10 VIII on August 25 at its Xperia New Product announcement. That timing gives the company very little room for more leaks, so we should soon know the final camera setup, storage options, price, and launch regions. The phone could be a sensible upgrade for older Xperia owners, but Xperia 10 VII buyers may want to wait for the official camera and display details.

FAQs

When will the Sony Xperia 10 VIII be announced? Sony is expected to announce the Xperia 10 VIII on August 25, 2026, during its Xperia New Product event.

What are the expected Sony Xperia 10 VIII specifications? Leaks point to Android 16, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, 8GB of RAM, a 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery, though Sony hasn’t confirmed the full list.