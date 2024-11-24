AI Latest News & Guides

   
 
Latest AI News

 

Should You Still Learn to Code in an A.I. World?

Coding boot camps once looked like the golden ticket to an economically secure future. But as that promise fades, what should you do? Keep learning, until further notice.

 

Here Are My Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy Right Now (Hint: Nvidia's Not on the List)

It's nearly impossible to read or listen to anything even remotely related to artificial intelligence (AI) and not find a reference to Nvidia. 

 

The curious case of Nebius, the publicly traded AI infrastructure ‘startup’

Casual observers could be forgiven for wondering where this company had come from, as there had been little in the way of the usual fanfare that surrounds most startups’ journey to IPO ...

 

 

OpenAI enhances AI safety with new red teaming methods

A critical part of OpenAI’s safeguarding process is “red teaming” — a structured methodology using both human & AI participants to explore ...

 

OpenAI accidentally deleted potential evidence in NY Times copyright lawsuit

In a court filing, lawyers for The NY Times and Daily news say that OpenAI accidentally deleted potential evidence against ...

 

Is AI hitting a wall?

Everyone in AI seems to agree that new models are hitting a scaling wall. Now, the buzz is turning to ‘reasoning’ and AI agents.

 

Taking a cue from X, Threads tests AI-powered summaries of trending topics

 Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that Threads will start testing AI-powered ....

 

You can now try Microsoft’s Recall AI feature on a Copilot Plus PC

After a series of delays, Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel can now install a new build of Windows 11 that includes ...

 

OpenAI Is Now Gearing Up To Challenge Google With Its Own Web Browser

OpenAI is developing its own browser to take on Google and shake its dominance in the industry by combining it with ...

 

Netflix removes AI art poster for Arcane after an outcry from creators

Netflix has pulled a poster for season two of its popular show Arcane as fans noticed that AI had been used to make ...

 

‘Well the end of aging and death wouldn’t be bad’: Professor who coined the term AGI for superintelligence thinks we’ll get human-level AI in ‘three to five years’

Exclusive: the Singularity is coming, and it's got three legs and cat ears.

 

A Chrome-killing browser will be OpenAI's next big shot at Google, according to a new report

OpenAI could be mulling the idea of making a browser, but it’s ...

 

 

AI Guides & How-Tos

 

How To Use To Use Canvas In ChatGPT

OpenAI launched ‘Canvas,’ a new workspace within ChatGPT designed to improve how users tackle both writing and coding projects. Find out what it is and how you can use it.

 

ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

A ChatGPT guide to help understand Open AI's viral text-generating system and how to ...

 

Google’s AI Course for Beginners (in 10 minutes)!

Learn the layers of AI, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and their applications in tools.

 

31 Ways You Can Use AI Today

31 unique ways how to use AI today and the exact tools to get each job done.

 

 

5 Ways To Use The New YouTube AI Creator Features

YouTube’s update is a flex on what AI can do for creators. Get ideas on how you can use it.

 

How to use ChatGPT to digitize your handwritten notes for free

This underrated GPT-4o feature can transform your handwritten lists and other documents into searchable content you can store in the cloud and easily access from your devices.

 


  
 
 
     
     
 

 

  
 
