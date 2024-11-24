Cloud Computing Latest News & Guides

Stay updated with the latest developments in Cloud Computing!

The relentless march of artificial intelligence (AI) is pushing data centre cooling systems to their absolute limits. Inside these massive facilities ...

(AI)-fueled cloud spending splurge that is set to hit record levels of growth next year ...

Anthropic has raised an additional $4 billion from Amazon, and has agreed to train its flagship generative AI models primarily on Amazon Web Services.

Google Cloud Launches AI Agent Space Amid Rising Competition

Google Cloud is offering a new AI agent ecosystem program called AI Agent Space.

AWS Gives Its Management Screens A Makeover In The Name Of Improved Productivity

Maybe it was crowded layout, inconsistent colors and drop shadows that made cloud so hard?

Prepare For An AI Policy Upending Under Trump, Say Experts

ANALYSIS Biden executive orders are as good as dead, and the industry will probably have more say in what comes next.

AWS Prepares To Command An Army Of AI Agents

AWS Labs’ Multi-Agent Orchestrator open source project rethinks distributed computing to make it easier to build sophisticated, efficient, and cost-effective AI systems.

Revolutionising Data Centre Sustainability With Power Capping

Have you ever noticed how the rise of AI and cloud computing has supercharged energy demands?

Cloud Computing Stocks: Find Top Cloud Stocks And Track Industry Trends

Leading cloud computing stocks like Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet offer investors a wide range of opportunities across several industries.

How AI and Cloud Computing May Delay the Transition to Clean Energy

A spike in electricity demand from the world's big data providers is raising a worrying possibility for the world's climate: a near-term surge in fossil-fuel use.

Data Centre Cooling Crisis: UT Austin’s Game-Changing Fix

Data centre cooling technology from UT Austin promises 13% reduction in cooling energy consumption, addressing critical thermal management challenges.

IBM Wants Nvidia GPUs, And AWS Might Be The Answer

IBM is negotiating a $475 million deal with AWS to access Nvidia GPUs, vital for scaling Watson AI.

Microsoft Tries To Woo Google Chrome Users With Persistent Pop-Ups

Microsoft is using aggressive pop-ups and automatic browser launches to push Windows users away from Google Chrome and toward Edge.





How Will AI Shape the Future of Cloud and Vice Versa?

What role does AI have in the current state of cloud? What types of cloud systems and resources stand to benefit from, or need to adapt to, AI?

6 Cloud Trends to Watch in 2025

Cloud strategies continue to shift as organizations utilize more services. AI is one of the biggest drivers.

Best Cloud Computing Companies

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

The industry leader in cloud computing, AWS offers scalable and reliable services ranging from storage and compute power to advanced AI and analytics, powering businesses of all sizes worldwide.

Microsoft Azure

A robust cloud platform blending innovative AI tools, enterprise-grade infrastructure, and seamless integration with Microsoft’s ecosystem to empower digital transformation across industries.

Salesforce

A cloud pioneer specializing in CRM and business solutions, Salesforce connects customer data, AI, and analytics to streamline sales, marketing, and customer engagement.

VMWare

Renowned for virtualization, VMware extends its expertise to hybrid and multi-cloud environments, enabling secure, efficient, and flexible IT solutions for enterprises.

Alibaba Cloud

Asia’s leading cloud provider, Alibaba Cloud delivers comprehensive services from AI to IoT, catering to global businesses with a strong foothold in e-commerce and innovation.

Oracle Cloud

Known for its robust database capabilities, Oracle Cloud offers next-gen cloud infrastructure and applications tailored for enterprises seeking performance and security.

Rackspace

A multi-cloud solutions provider, Rackspace combines managed services and cutting-edge technologies to simplify cloud operations and optimize business outcomes.

Digital Ocean

A developer-centric cloud platform, DigitalOcean makes deploying, managing, and scaling applications simple and cost-effective for startups and small businesses.

ServiceNow

ServiceNow revolutionizes workflows through its cloud-based platform, automating and optimizing IT and business processes for improved efficiency.

NetApp

Specializing in data management, NetApp provides hybrid and multi-cloud solutions that streamline storage, security, and analytics to unlock data-driven insights.

Google Cloud

A leader in data analytics and machine learning, Google Cloud combines cutting-edge technology with seamless collaboration tools to drive innovation and growth.

CloudSigma

A flexible and transparent cloud provider, CloudSigma empowers businesses with customizable resources, high-performance computing, and strong data privacy.

IBM Cloud

Merging advanced AI with hybrid cloud solutions, IBM Cloud delivers secure, scalable services that integrate seamlessly across on-premise and cloud environments.

Cisco Cloud Solutions

Cisco offers secure, integrated solutions for hybrid cloud environments, focusing on networking, security, and collaboration for enterprise agility.

Red Hat Hybrid Cloud

Leveraging open-source innovation, Red Hat provides scalable hybrid cloud solutions, enabling enterprises to seamlessly integrate cloud-native and traditional applications.



