ALTer Ego Festival 2027

Festival Essentials

Dates: January 16, 2027 (Unconfirmed)

Location: Kia Forum, Inglewood, California

Genres: Alternative rock, indie, pop rock, modern rock

ALTer Ego is a one-night alternative and rock festival curated by iHeartRadio, bringing together major artists and fan-favorite bands for an intimate arena experience.

It has big names like Green Day at the the Forum for a huge one day event.