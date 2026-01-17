ALTer Ego Festival 2027

Festival Essentials
Dates: January 16, 2027 (Unconfirmed)
Location: Kia Forum, Inglewood, California
Genres: Alternative rock, indie, pop rock, modern rock
ALTer Ego is a one-night alternative and rock festival curated by iHeartRadio, bringing together major artists and fan-favorite bands for an intimate arena experience.
It has big names like Green Day at the the Forum for a huge one day event.
Lineup
The last lineup included Green Day, Twenty One Pilots, Cage the Elephant, Sublime, Good Charlotte, Myles Smith, Gigi Perez, almost monday.
Past artists that have been in the festival lineup: Foo Fighters, Billie Eilish, Paramore, Muse, Blink-182, The Killers, Fall Out Boy, Arctic Monkeys, Twenty One Pilots, Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Travel & Map
Travel guidance and site map will be posted closer to the event.
Public transit and rideshare details TBA.