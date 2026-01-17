ALTer Ego Festival 2027

January 16, 2027 (Unconfirmed) • Kia Forum, Inglewood, California

Festival Essentials

Dates: January 16, 2027 (Unconfirmed)

Location: Kia Forum, Inglewood, California

Genres: Alternative rock, indie, pop rock, modern rock

ALTer Ego is a one-night alternative and rock festival curated by iHeartRadio, bringing together major artists and fan-favorite bands for an intimate arena experience.

It has big names like Green Day at the the Forum for a huge one day event. 

Tickets

Get Tickets

Tickets are usually available via Ticketmaster.

Prices vary by section and can change based on demand and fees.

Lineup

The last lineup included Green Day, Twenty One Pilots, Cage the Elephant, Sublime, Good Charlotte, Myles Smith, Gigi Perez, almost monday.

Past artists that have been in the festival lineup: Foo Fighters, Billie Eilish, Paramore, Muse, Blink-182, The Killers, Fall Out Boy, Arctic Monkeys, Twenty One Pilots, Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Travel & Map

Travel guidance and site map will be posted closer to the event.

Public transit and rideshare details TBA.