Innings Festival Arizona 2027

Festival Essentials
Innings Festival Arizona is where baseball season hype meets indie and alt-rock energy under the desert sun.
It’s like spring training, but instead of batting practice, you’re catching killer sets from legendary bands with a side of craft beer and baseball-themed fun.
Think laid-back, good vibes, and just the right mix of nostalgia and fresh new sounds—plus, the weather is always absolute perfection.
The expected dates are February 19 - 21, if the festival happens on the same weekend as the previous one.
These dates aren’t confirmed, so check back for updates.
Tickets
Innings Festival Arizona usually offers 1-day and 2-day tickets featuring General Admission (starting around $180-$360), GA+, VIP ($595-$980), and Platinum ($1,120-$2,370) tiers, along with premium reserved seating like Center Field Bleachers ($390+) and Left Field Reserved ($595+).
Tickets are tiered by price, increasing as they sell out.
Premium reserved seating options like Center Field Bleachers and Left Field Reserved are also available.
Lineup
The lineup hasn’t been announced yet. Check back for updates.
The Innings Festival lineup is typically announced in September.
Past lineup artists include Foo Fighters, Green Day, Eddie Vedder, Blink-182, Twenty One Pilots, Mumford & Sons.
Travel & Map
Travel guidance and site map will be posted closer to the event.
Public transit and rideshare details TBA.
The Innings Festival address isTempe Beach Park & Arts Park, 80 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281