Innings Festival Arizona 2027

Festival Essentials

Innings Festival Arizona is where baseball season hype meets indie and alt-rock energy under the desert sun.

It’s like spring training, but instead of batting practice, you’re catching killer sets from legendary bands with a side of craft beer and baseball-themed fun.

Think laid-back, good vibes, and just the right mix of nostalgia and fresh new sounds—plus, the weather is always absolute perfection.

The expected dates are February 19 - 21, if the festival happens on the same weekend as the previous one.

These dates aren’t confirmed, so check back for updates.