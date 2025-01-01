Park Live Almaty 2027 Dates, Tickets and Lineup: Everything We Know So Far

Park Live Almaty 2027 is expected to return to Pervomayskiye Prudy near Almaty for three big days, with August 20 to 22 the strongest early date projection. That would keep the festival in its now familiar Friday to Sunday summer rhythm, with international headliners, Kazakh artists, open-air stages and a trip out to the ponds that feels like a proper event before the first song even starts. The 2027 lineup and ticket sale haven’t been announced yet, but Park Live’s recent editions have already established the basic formula: serious global names, strong rock and alternative programming, hip-hop and electronic crossover, and local artists who keep the whole thing connected to Almaty. ➜ The real story: Park Live Almaty isn’t trying to be a copy of somebody else’s mega-festival. It’s turning Almaty into the place where global touring acts, Central Asian talent and one very scenic set of ponds all collide. The dates below are projected, not official. The ticket information uses the 2026 edition as a planning baseline until Park Live publishes its 2027 details. Until then, keep this page bookmarked, check the Music Festivals 2027 guide for new announcements and use the Music Festivals Europe guide when you’re ready to widen the search. Park Live Almaty 2027 Dates Are Projected for August 20 to 22 Park Live Almaty 2027 is currently projected for Friday, August 20 through Sunday, August 22, 2027, at Pervomayskiye Prudy near Almaty, Kazakhstan. Those dates aren’t official yet. They’re based on the 2026 festival running from Friday, August 21 through Sunday, August 23, then moving the established Friday to Sunday pattern forward by one year. The Almaty edition launched in 2024 at Pervomayskiye Prudy, returned in 2025, and grew into a major regional event. The 2026 edition again used the ponds as its home, with three days of music led by Jack White, Gorillaz and The Offspring. Park Live has also used the venue to make transportation part of the planning conversation. In 2026, official express shuttles ran between Baikonur metro station and Pervomayskiye Prudy, with separate one-way tickets for the trip out and the return. Get the latest on Park Live Almaty 2027 dates here. Until then, August 20 to 22 is the date range to keep penciled in, not carved into the airport transfer plan. What Kind of Music Will the Park Live Almaty 2027 Lineup Feature? Park Live Almaty has a broad sound, but it leans toward artists with a real point of view. Alternative rock, punk, indie, pop, hip-hop, electronic music and heavier guitar music all have room on the bill. The 2024 edition brought Die Antwoord, Tyga and The Kooks to Almaty. The 2025 lineup added Robbie Williams, Marilyn Manson, Alan Walker, Röyksopp, Swae Lee, The HU, Morcheeba, Bloodywood and Elderbrook. In 2026, Jack White, The Kills, Gorillaz, CeeLo Green, De La Soul, The Offspring, Bloodywood and Glassjaw showed how quickly the festival can move between styles. That makes the 2027 lineup difficult to predict in the fun way. Park Live doesn’t need to stay inside one genre box, and the strongest guesses are artists who can pull a major crowd while still giving the festival a little edge. The five early Park Live Almaty 2027 lineup guesses ranked in order are Muse, Arctic Monkeys, Twenty One Pilots, Florence + The Machine and Bring Me The Horizon. These are editorial guesses, not reported bookings. Muse would make sense because the wider Park Live story has already included the band, while Arctic Monkeys and Twenty One Pilots fit the festival’s international alternative-rock lane. Florence + The Machine would add a huge atmospheric pop-rock moment, and Bring Me The Horizon could bring the heavier, festival-sized energy that Park Live has embraced before. Local and regional artists should remain a major part of the bill too. Park Live’s recent lineups have made room for Kazakhstan’s independent scene alongside global touring names, which is exactly what keeps the festival from feeling like a foreign concert dropped into a field. Get the latest on the Park Live Almaty 2027 lineup here. Park Live Almaty 2027 Tickets and Official Prices Park Live Almaty 2027 tickets aren’t on sale yet, and the official 2027 prices haven’t been announced. The 2026 edition gives us a useful idea of the ticket structure. Fans could buy individual day tickets or a three-day season pass, with standard admission, fan zone and VIP categories available depending on the date and release. Published 2026 prices varied by day and sales channel. Ticketon listed the festival from about ₸45,000 in the Freedom SuperApp or ₸50,000 on its website, while the detailed event page listed a Saturday ticket from ₸80,000, a Sunday ticket from ₸50,000 and a three-day season pass from ₸120,000. Those are 2026 reference prices only, not Park Live Almaty 2027 prices. The category breakdown is straightforward. Standard tickets cover general festival entry, the fan zone is aimed at people who want to be closer to the main stage, and VIP adds a more comfortable area, separate access and additional amenities. The exact 2027 benefits and price tiers will need to come from the official sale page. Transportation deserves its own line in the budget. In 2026, official shuttle tickets were sold separately and covered one direction only. The published starting prices were around ₸3,000 for the ride from Baikonur metro station to the festival and ₸4,500 for the return trip after the headliner. Get the latest on Park Live 2027 tickets here. Park Live events have been listed as 16+, and the 2026 ticket information stated that tickets were non-refundable under the organizer’s rules. That can change for 2027, so read the terms attached to the actual sale. Why Park Live Almaty Feels Bigger Than a Normal Concert Weekend The location does a lot of the heavy lifting. Pervomayskiye Prudy gives Park Live room to feel like a destination, while Almaty keeps the festival connected to a real city with food, hotels, nightlife and mountain views close by. There’s also a clear sense of momentum. Park Live moved from its long Moscow history into Almaty in 2024, then kept expanding its international reach with artists who don’t usually appear on the same Kazakhstan bill. That mix is the point. One day can be built around guitar music, another can move through hip-hop and electronic sounds, and the closing night can turn into a giant punk or rock singalong. The festival has enough scale for a headliner moment, but it still has room for artists from Kazakhstan and the wider region to matter. It’s also a good reminder that the festival map is bigger than the usual Western Europe and North America circuit. Park Live Almaty is helping make Central Asia part of the international touring conversation, and that’s a pretty compelling reason to keep watching what happens next. FAQs When is Park Live Almaty 2027? Park Live Almaty 2027 is projected for Friday, August 20 through Sunday, August 22. The dates are based on the 2026 Friday to Sunday format and haven’t been officially confirmed. Where will Park Live Almaty 2027 take place? The festival is expected to return to Pervomayskiye Prudy near Almaty, Kazakhstan. The 2026 venue address used by the ticketing information was Pervomayskaya Promzona 11B. How much are Park Live Almaty 2027 tickets? 2027 ticket prices haven’t been announced. In 2026, Park Live sold single-day tickets, a three-day pass and standard, fan zone and VIP categories. Published 2026 prices ranged from roughly ₸45,000 for the lowest listed festival entry to ₸120,000 for a three-day season pass, depending on the ticket and sales channel. Who is playing Park Live Almaty 2027? The 2027 lineup hasn’t been announced. Early editorial guesses include Muse, Arctic Monkeys, Twenty One Pilots, Florence + The Machine and Bring Me The Horizon, but none of those artists are confirmed. For more 2027 dates, ticket updates and lineup news, visit the Music Festivals 2027 menu, browse the Music Festivals Europe menu, or head back to the main Spacelab Music Festival Guide.