Skyline Music Festival 2027

Festival Essentials
Skyline Music Festival is a two-day event dedicated to underground electronic music in Los Angeles, produced by Day Trip and Factory 93.
Genres focus on underground house and techno. This is a 21+ event.
The expected dates are Feb 27 - 28, if the festival happens on the same weekend as the previous one.
These dates aren’t confirmed, so check back for updates.
It's a fantastic chance to dive into the world of underground dance, art, and culture in a lively atmosphere. If you dig electronic dance music and are up for a multi-sensory festival experience, you've got to check out Skyline!
Tickets
Get Tickets
Tickets typically start around $135–$205 for general access, with 2-day VIP / Stage Access options often exceeding $600–$700.
Pricing increases in tiers based on demand. Tickets are structured primarily as 2-Day Stage Access passes.
Lineup
The lineup hasn’t been announced yet. Check back for updates.
The Skyline lineup is typically announced in September.
The Skyline Music Festival lineup had Marco Carola B2B Chris Stussy, The Blessed Madonna B2B HAAi, 999999999, Richie Hawtin, and I Hate Models last year.
Other past lineup artists include Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Hot Since 82, Klangkuenstler, Nico Moreno, Michael Bibi, Peggy Gou, ANOTR, Richie Hawtin, I Hate Models.
Travel & Map
Travel guidance and site map will be posted closer to the event.
Public transit and rideshare details TBA.
The Skyline Music Festival address is Gloria Molina Grand Park, 200 N. Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012