Skyline Music Festival 2027

Festival Essentials

Skyline Music Festival is a two-day event dedicated to underground electronic music in Los Angeles, produced by Day Trip and Factory 93.

Genres focus on underground house and techno. This is a 21+ event.

The expected dates are Feb 27 - 28, if the festival happens on the same weekend as the previous one.

These dates aren’t confirmed, so check back for updates.

It's a fantastic chance to dive into the world of underground dance, art, and culture in a lively atmosphere. If you dig electronic dance music and are up for a multi-sensory festival experience, you've got to check out Skyline!