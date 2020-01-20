The Radiohead Public Library is open! The Radiohead website has a new addition that's a digital library of all of the band's media: live shows, videos, music. You can get a *library card* now.

The Radiohead Public Library is a not just a place to archive Radiohead's past material, but also an opportunity for the Radiohead community to come together as a tribe and take part in the community. You even get a library card! It has your own mebership number and "access a highly curated and organized archive of the band’s catalogue and corresponding visuals and various artifacts associated with each album," according to the band's publicist.

What's more, the band members (Colin and Jonny Greenwood, Ed O’Brien, Philip Selway and Thom Yorke) will be a Radiohead librarian for a day in the opening week to curate material for each day.