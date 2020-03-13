Amazon Music for Artists App For iOS & Android Is Now Available

Amazon Music has just launched an Amazon Music For Artists app for musicians to get insight into who's listening to their music. The app is is available for iOS users & Android users, and it gives artists access to insights and data on who's playing their music and how much it's being played. This can all be found at artists.amazonmusic.com. There's different areas for Alexa trends, geographic insights on where your listeners are and playlist adds. There's five tabs: Overview, Songs, Fans, Voice, and Programming. This is Amazon Music's late entry to match Spotify for Artists and Apple Music for Artists, which provide similar types of data. It's an English-only app but available to artists world-wide. It's a real-time read on the data, meaning it's up-to-the-minute fresh. TRY AMAZON MUSIC FOR FREE RIGHT NOW > People using Amazon Music can follow artists, and the Amazon Music For Artists app will automatically update fans to let them know when artists have released new music. In turn, artists will be available to track when their songs have been added to Amazon Playlists and Amazon Radio Stations. Artists will also be able to track when their merch on the Amazon Store has been purchased. Well played Amazon, well played. This seems to be driving use in the Amazon ecosystem as a whole, and ecosystem is a term more associated with Apple and slightly less with Android. This makes a smart move by Amazon to leverage the Amazon online shopping experience into the music arena. Since Amazon is light years in front of anyone else in terms of online buying, it's a savvy move. READ OUR DEFINITIVE GUIDE TO AMAZON MUSIC > Check back for updates.