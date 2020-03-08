AMAZON MUSIC: THE DEFINITIVE GUIDE

Amazon Music is a streaming Music Service similar to Spotify or Apple Music that lets you listen to a library of over 2 million songs and more than 200 playlists. You can create your own custom playlists. It has a variety of curated music stations for you to check out to find new music & connect to music you already love. There's also charts to show you the most-listened to songs. You’ll get unlimited skips in music playback and offline playback for when you’re off the grid.

Devices That Work With Amazon Music

It's available in the Amazon Music app or at the website at https://music.amazon.com. The app is a free download and works with most phones and tablets, like the iPhone, iPad, Android devices and Windows Mobile. It's an always-on streaming music platform that you can use at any time of the day and a great way to get an all-in-one place to listen to music. It pairs well with all of the Amazon ecosystem (naturally) such as: Alexa, Dot, Fire TV and the Fire Tablet.

How Do Amazon Music Playlists Work?

There’s two kinds of playlists: custom playlists that you create, and ready-to-go playlists for working out, working, cooking, gaming, running errands, dinner parties or even just to relax and chill out after a long day or on a lazy weekend. Playlists can be created in the app under the “My Music” section by hitting the “Playlist” tab and then hitting the “Create New Playlist” option. In the browser, look under the left-hand navigation area under “My Playlists” and click on the “+ Create Playlist” button.

How Can I Find Artists, Albums and Songs In Amazon Music?

The search function makes it easy to find music by artist, song, album or playlist. You can find it in the Amazon Music app at the bottom of the screen with a magnifying glass icon that’s labeled “Find.” In the browser, the search bar is located at the top next to the Amazon logo. There's also a featured music section with suggestions for you based on what you like and your listening history, as well as selections that Amazon Music is promoting.

How Much Does Amazon Music Cost?

Amazon users will already have a membership if they're Amazon Prime members. If you want to upgrade to better sounding music there’s options like Amazon Music Unlimited or an Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan for individual access for family members, but billed under one account for convenience. Check out the different options below. Amazon Music for Prime Members

On demand & ad-free access for more than 2 million songs through the Amazon Music service. There’s no added fee for Prime members, so if you already have Prime, you can use this today. TRY THIS

Amazon Music HD

A level above Amazon Music Unlimited for anyone with a sharp ear for deep fidelity. It has more than double the bitrate of standard streaming services which means incredible sounding audio, even a good home stereo system. Price: $14.99 monthly ($12.99 for Prime members) TRY THIS

Amazon Music Unlimited Family Plan

This is the standard option and compares to Spotify and Apple Music. You can play anything in a 50 million song library on demand with no ads, and can download music for offline listening. Price: Family Plan is $15 monthy

TRY THIS

Amazon Music Individual Plan

This is the standard option and compares to Spotify and Apple Music. You can play anything in a 50 million song library on demand with no ads, and can download music for offline listening. Price: Individual Plan is $8 monthly

TRY THIS

Amazon Music Single-Device Plan

This is the standard option and compares to Spotify and Apple Music. You can play anything in a 50 million song library on demand with no ads, and can download music for offline listening. Price: Single-device Plan is $4 monthly

TRY THIS

Amazon Music Student Plan

This is the standard option and compares to Spotify and Apple Music. You can play anything in a 50 million song library on demand with no ads, and can download music for offline listening. Price: Student Plan is $1 monthly

TRY THIS

Amazon Music (Ad Sponsored)

A free, ad supported version of Amazon Music includes top playlists & music stations. This is for anyone who does not have an Amazon Prime membership and has not purchased an upgrade plan. TRY THIS