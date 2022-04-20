  YouTube uTure: Trends & Ideas For Video Shorts & Podcasts  

YouTube is giving away$100,000 to the winner of a new global talent hunt called uTure. In it, Youtube is searching for the next generation of gaming content creators.

YouTube uTure is looking for YouTube Creators that create gaming content. This is a great level-up opportunity if you’re already creating gaming content online. If you're a pocast creator that's been wanting to expand your podcast to To Youtube, tis is a great chance to get a quick start with your existing podcasts by providing short snippets. If you’re not creating gaming content yet, this is your opportunity to get started.

The competition is hosted by U.K. YouTube gaming creator Ali-A. Kayla ‘lilsimsie’ Sims, Lachlan ‘Lachlan’ Power, and Kathleen ‘Loserfruit’ Belsten are among the judges for uTure.

The uTure competition has weekly winners, and runs from April 9 to May 8.

Create a video using the YouTube shorts app or upload a video to YouTube. The video needs to be in 9:16 (vertical) video format and under 60 seconds.

Your uTure video submission must be uploaded to YouTube. Permissions on the video must be set to public, and it must include the hashtag, #uTureShow

Create a uTure account here. https://register.uture.show/get-started/

You can create any kind of gaming content based video - it could be a montage of gaming clips, a top 10 video, reaction videos

What are YouTube shorts? Youtube shorts or 60 seconds (or less) in length and considered binge-worthy. They’re ways of making short form videos that are either informative, entertaining, or anything else you can think of.