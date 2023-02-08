Brainstorming Content Methods For Creators

Creativity is an essential part of the design process, yet it’s easy to fall back on old ideas and thought patterns.

John Cleese from Monty Python said “Creativity is not a talent. It is a way of operating.” This is true on so many levels. Whether you’re a creator in something creative, technical, service or product-based you can use creativity to find innovative new approaches to what you do.

This is useful for problem solving, finding ways of doing things, and new ways to breakthrough with your ideas.

STEP ONE: THINK DIFFERENTLY THAN YOU NORMALLY DO This sounds obvious, but try it: the best way to find a new direction is to do what you’re not already doing. Escape your comfort zone and venture out into areas that make you uncomfortable. Don't be afraid of new ideas that run contrary to the way you're used to creating right now. These are the best places to look.

Creative brainstorming is putting lots of ideas into words & imagery, knowing that only a few of those will work. It almost becomes a numbers game ⸺ in order to have a few good ideas you need to come up with a lot of ideas. Then pick the best ones and use those.

Most of those ideas won't work, but that's part of the process. Come up with many so that you can find a few of those that work.

STEP TWO: METHODS Listed below are steps you can take based on how you work as a Creator. There are many different methods that Creators can use to brainstorm new content ideas. Some possible methods include: Use a mind map or brainstorming diagram to visually organize your ideas and connections between them. Take a break and do something completely different, such as going for a walk or doing something creative like reading, drawing or writing down new ideas. This can help to refresh your mind and stimulate new ideas. Ask for input and ideas from others, such as friends, colleagues, or members of your target audience. Keep a journal or notebook where you can jot down ideas as they come to you. You can also use this journal to record your thoughts and observations about the world around you, which can provide inspiration for new content. Look for inspiration in your everyday life, such as in conversations with others, news articles, books, or other sources of information. Use ChatGPT to brainstorm new ideas. It can provide an endless amount of new ideas.

Ultimately, the best method for brainstorming new content will depend on your individual needs and preferences. Experiment with different approaches and see what works best for you.