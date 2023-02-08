  The Absolute Best ChatGPT Extensions For Chrome  

ChatGPT is everywhere right now. It’s a computer program that can understand and generate human-like language based on an advanced language model developed by OpenAI.

It's like having a super-intelligent AI robot friend who can have conversations with you via text.

So what are the best ChatGPT Chrome extensions? I thought you’d never ask.

I’ve created a list of the Best ChatGPT Extensions For Chrome farther below, along with a brief description. Find out more by viewing the list.

ChatGPT was trained using lots of written text using deep learning algorithms and a massive amount of text-based training data.

Microsoft released new versions of its Bing search engine and Edge Browser, powered by ChatGPT from OpenAI.

So it can answer questions, generate text, write code, make tables, create SEO strategies, translate between different languages and more. Think of it as a tool that makes talking to computers and getting answers easier and more natural.

You can click on the links below to jump to specific extension, or just scroll down to see them. This list is updated continuously, so check back for more.

This connects ChatGPT to the web. ChatGPT training data only goes up until 2021 and doesn’t have real-time information or events. WebChatGPT enables this for you by connecting ChatGPT to the web, to give you up to the minute results.

ChatGPT Chrome Extension lets you connect with ChatGPT online. You can use this extension to ask any questions of ChatGPT.

ChatGPT For Google

ChatGPT For Google will display a ChatGPT response alongside search results from Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo and other search engines.

A collection of ChatGPT prompts for SEO, SaaS, Marketing, and more. These prompts come in the form of curated prompt templates for easy use. Prompts include “Keyword Strategy,” “outrank Article,” “audit Existing Content For SEO,” Add Link To Article” and more.

YouTube Summary with ChatGPT summarizes YouTube videos for you. It will give time stamps and summaries of different parts of a video.

Summarize For ChatGPT is an AI-powered tool that summarizes articles and text for you.

ChatGPTWriter will write emails on messages for you. You can direct it with prompts to include key messages of themes in the text you generate.

Luna gives you quick and easy access to ChatGPT conversations from within your browser. 1) You can launch a ChatGPT session directly from the search bar. 2) By selecting text on any web page, right-clicking, and sending it to ChatGPT. 3) You can open ChatGPT with a keyboard shortcut (CTRL/CMD + SHIFT + Y) from anywhere in your browser.

Merlin For ChatGPT puts a search box on your default search engine, so you can get a ChatGPT answer right on the search engine results page.

ChatGPT Assistant also gives your results on your default search engine like Merlin does, and adds and option to one-click your “Continue Chat Thread,” which will open your ChatGPT Assistant results directly on ChatGPT to continue the conversation.

Copyleaks For ChatGPT will tell you whether any content was written by a human or an AI chatbot. It has an AI Content Detector that will verify the authenticity of posts on social media, news articles and reviews on online shopping sites.

Is ChatGPT free?



So far, yes, ChatGPT is free. It seems like it will be free for the foreseeable future, but it’s possible that there might a subscription service or paid service sometime in the future for general use.

There’s a new subscription plan called ChatGPT Plus, which costs $20/month. With it, you get faster response times, access to ChatGPT at peak times and early access to new features and improvements.

How can i get a ChatGPT extension for Chrome?



You can get any ChatGPT extension the Google Chrome Store.