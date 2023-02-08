  The Absolute Best ChatGPT Extensions For Chrome  

So it can answer questions, generate text, write code, make tables, create SEO strategies, translate between different languages and more. Think of it as a tool that makes talking to computers and getting answers easier and more natural.
This connects ChatGPT to the web. ChatGPT training data only goes up until 2021 and doesn’t have real-time information or events. WebChatGPT enables this for you by connecting ChatGPT to the web, to give you up to the minute results.
A collection of ChatGPT prompts for SEO, SaaS, Marketing, and more. These prompts come in the form of curated prompt templates for easy use. Prompts include “Keyword Strategy,” “outrank Article,” “audit Existing Content For SEO,” Add Link To Article” and more.
Luna gives you quick and easy access to ChatGPT conversations from within your browser. 1) You can launch a ChatGPT session directly from the search bar. 2) By selecting text on any web page, right-clicking, and sending it to ChatGPT. 3) You can open ChatGPT with a keyboard shortcut (CTRL/CMD + SHIFT + Y) from anywhere in your browser.
ChatGPT Assistant also gives your results on your default search engine like Merlin does, and adds and option to one-click your “Continue Chat Thread,” which will open your ChatGPT Assistant results directly on ChatGPT to continue the conversation.
Copyleaks For ChatGPT will tell you whether any content was written by a human or an AI chatbot. It has an AI Content Detector that will verify the authenticity of posts on social media, news articles and reviews on online shopping sites.
So far, yes, ChatGPT is free. It seems like it will be free for the foreseeable future, but it’s possible that there might a subscription service or paid service sometime in the future for general use.
There’s a new subscription plan called ChatGPT Plus, which costs $20/month. With it, you get faster response times, access to ChatGPT at peak times and early access to new features and improvements.
How can i get a ChatGPT extension for Chrome?
You can get any ChatGPT extension the Google Chrome Store.