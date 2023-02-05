The New Artifact App From The Instagram Founders Uses AI To Create A TikTok For Text

Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have created something new to unleash the next big thing in AI social apps, and it’s called Artifact. Krieger and Systrom are the rebel founders who built Instagram into a juggernaut before selling to Facebook. They later left when disagreements over the future of Instagram clashed with Facebook’s intentions. What Is Artifact? Artifact is a news feed that uses artificial intelligence (machine learning) to know what you like, and share it with friends, your community, and followers. Sounds like TikTok right? Except Artifact is a sort of TikTok for text. The name Artifact symbolizes the convergence of news, facts, and cutting-edge AI. How Can I Use Artifact? Artifact is now accepting sign-ups from the general public. Join the Artifact waiting list by visiting this link - the app is accessible on both Android and iOS platforms. People who join the waitlist today will only get to see to the primary ranked feed. Artifact's beta users are currently trying two additional features that Systrom anticipates will soon become integral parts of the app. In the meantime, you can always get your AI groove on with new ChatGPT extensions. The Future of The Artifact App The first future Artifact feature is a private messaging inbox that will enable you to have confidential conversations with friends regarding the posts you've read. The second feature is a feed displaying articles shared by users you have elected to follow, along with their comments. Artifact is a news feed that uses artificial intelligence (machine learning) to know what you like, and share it with friends, your community, and followers. It's like TikTok, but with text.