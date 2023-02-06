Google Bard Is Coming: A ChatGPT Competitor

Google Bard: a new competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The ‘experimental conversational AI service’ is called Bard will be opening up to trusted testers soon. “We’ll combine external feedback with our own internal testing to make sure Bard’s responses meet a high bar for quality, safety, and groundedness in real-world information,” said Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Pichai also said that Bard “draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses,” which is a direct challenge to ChatGPT, whose training data is only as current as 2021. Bard will completely use current and fresh data. ChatGPT is everywhere right now. Google Bard is Google's new AI competitor. Get The Absolute Best ChatGPT Extensions For Chrome >> “It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses” said Pichai. Google Bard LaMDA is a large language model developed by Google and will power Bard. Testers selected by Google for early access are a geographically diverse group of people outside the company to help improve and understand the AI service in real life, according to a Google spokesperson. Google is letting developers use its language models to create their own applications. The Generative Language API will be opened to companies, developers and creators in March. Google announced a partnership with the artificial intelligence startup Anthropic last week, which is testing its own chatbot to rival ChatGPT. This looks like the precursor for LaMDA and Bard. ChatGPT ChatGPT is everywhere right now. It’s a computer program that can understand and generate human-like language based on an advanced language model developed by OpenAI.



It's like having a super-intelligent AI robot friend who can have conversations with you via text.



ChatGPT was trained using lots of written text using deep learning algorithms and a massive amount of text-based training data. So it can answer questions, generate text, write code, make tables, create SEO strategies, translate between different languages and more. Think of it as a tool that makes talking to computers and getting answers easier and more natural.