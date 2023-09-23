Big news & rumors are happening for the Apple iPhone 16 release date. Check out the latest iPhone 16 rumors, iPhone 16 features, iPhone 16 size, and iPhone 16 price estimates below.

It’s likely that Apple will release a bigger iPhone 16 in 2024.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg recently said “After getting a major redesign this year, the Pro iPhones are destined to get slightly larger displays next year. Screens are another major factor driving iPhone hardware upgrades.”

The iPhone 16 Pro is likely to have a 6.3-inch display while the iPhone 16 Pro Max could pack a 6.9-inch panel. The iPhone 15 and 15 Pro screens are 6.1 inches, and the iPhone 15 Plus and Pro Max share are 6.7-inch for comparison the the current models.

The best guess right now for an iPhone 16 release date is September 10, 2024. This is because Apple usually announces the new phones on the second Tuesday in September, which in 2024 is the 10th.

This falls in line with the previous iPhone release date.

If you look at the first day of pre-orders as the release date, that usually happens on the Friday of the same week, which would mean the release date for iPhone 16 pre-orders should be Friday, September 13.

If you look at the first day of shipping as the iPhone 16 release date, that should be one week after preorders begin, which is Friday, September 20th.

Keep in mind that all of this is subject to change, all sorts of things can influence a release date. Supply chain issues, problems with the software or hardware, or even a change in strategy from Apple to can influence the release process.

Check back on Spacelab for regular updates on the latest iPhone 16 rumors as time goes on, we’ll be tracking these regularly. As for now, the following are the best leads there on iPhone rumors right now.

Periscope zoom lens

The iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max could get periscope telephoto lenses. This would allow for a telephoto lens system for improved optical zoom features.

Optical zoom uses physical camera lens movement, to change the closeness of the image subject by increasing the focal length. To zoom, the lens moves away from the image sensor.

This lets the camera lens to be adjusted, giving us a magnification that keeps the subject sharp & clear. Another benefit is that it can be installed in tight spaces.

Under-display Face ID



In a major design move, the Apple iPhone 16 could feature and under display face ID, which would allow for more usable display space, since it eliminates the need for the full Dynamic Island.

A Korean site called The Elec has predicted this, saying “'Under Panel Face ID' is expected to be applied starting from the upper iPhone 16 series lineup next year.”

High-end iPhone 16 Ultra

The iPhone Ultra came up as a rumor during the previous iPhone cycle, but never came to fruition. So where does it go? Where does Apple go after iPhone and iPhone pro models, when they want to go with something even more super luxe? The iPhone Ultra.

I’m a previous earnings call Apple CEO Tim Cook said the Apple has discussed adding a new top and brand called the iPhone ultra two and smart phone lineup.

This would allow for a sort of iPhone ultra that would be a device above its Pro and Promax models.

“Apple has internally discussed adding a higher-end iPhone to the top of its smartphone lineup. And it’s already been doing more to distinguish its Pro models from standard iPhones, giving consumers a reason to pay up,” said Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter from Bloomberg.

New iPhone 16 features include boosted memory, a significant camera upgrade and more.

A memory boost is coming to Phone 16 according to Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities. He said a note to investors a sizable RAM increase for the standard iPhone 16 next year and the switch to LPD5 memory. The A17 and A18 Bionic chips that will be used in the ‌iPhone 16‌ will be fabricated with TMSC's N3E process.

iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will get the new tetra-prism telephoto camera. Digital Chat Station from the Chinese social media site Weibo, thinks that both the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will get the new tetra-prism telephoto camera.

Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple will upgrade the rear cameras on the iPhone 16 Pro models, introducing a stacked design. What will a stacked design do?

According to Apple Insider, it increases light capture and provides wider dynamic range, so Night Mode should get a sweet boost.

According to Pu, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to join the 8GB of RAM bandwagon, too.

It's impossible to predict whether or not the iPhone 16 will have a different price than the previous model, but using existing models as a way to gauge, the iPhone 16’s price should be as follows:

iPhone 16: $799/£849

iPhone 16 Plus: $899/£949

iPhone 16 Pro: $999/£1,099

iPhone 16 Pro Max: $1,199/£1,199

This also assumes that the new iPhone models will be the same variance as the previous series, there's a possibility that they could introduce new phones, or alter the line out in some way.

For now though, the best model we have to work with is the previous iPhone prices.

