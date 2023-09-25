   
OpenAI's ChatGPT Chatbot Lets You Speak And Use Images For Prompts Now, So Speak Up

 
     
  By Spacelab  
     
 

Spoken prompts are a great new addition to open AI's ChatGPT, which is rolling out today. You can also upload a picture, or type your prompt, as you always have.

 

I’ve found over the past year that I really like speaking to capture messages for text as opposed to just typing. Typing is slow, especially compared to the rate at which we can speak. I'm hoping this gets added as a standard on all platforms moving forward.

 

The new spoken features are rolling out to people who use the paid versions of Chat GPT over the next two weeks, and everyone else will see it sometime later on. Membership has its privileges.

 

So here's how it works: you start speaking your prompts and chat GPT will transform that into text. When you get an answer back, it will convert your answer back to speech and speak it to you out loud. This is like what you might be experiencing with Alexa or Google Assistant.

 

OpenAI has released a new upgrade  of its text-to-image tool, DALL-E, which now uses ChatGPT to fill in prompts.

 

 

 

 

 

 

We’ll be able to choose from five different voice personas with names like “Juniper,” “Breeze” and “Ember.”

 

ALSO: Meta is about to release a new AI chatbot based on the character Bender from the show Futurama.

 

This gives some super-useful ways to use ChatGPT by voice and picture. While traveling, you can take a photo of a notable location and have a live discussion on what is interesting about it.

  
   
 
