Witty New Meta AI Chatbots Are Coming Including Bender From Futurama

Meta is about to release a new AI chatbot based on the character Bender from the show "Futurama." This looks to be part of a new initiative at Meta called Gen AI Personas, which will produce different chatbots based around different characters or archetypes. The Wall Street Journal first reported this, saying “meta-platforms is planning to release artificial intelligence chat bots as soon as this week with distinct personalities across its social media apps.” What’s interesting here is the new approach to creating more life-like personas for AI Chatbots, as opposed to the droll-lifeless approaches that we’ve all experienced. I like the idea. Anything that can move us past the cold, autobot experience that happens on the web right now is a good thing and I’m here for it. The Futurama character Bender is sardonic and witty, and can sometimes be pointed and sharp in his delivery, so it will be interesting to see how many people enjoy the persona, and how many people might be offended by his/its delivery. The Meta Connect event starts on Wednesday and they’re preparing multiple personas with the focus on young users, and a more wide range of colorful behavior. Meta is creating dozens of these AI chat bots, and is even preparing tools to let celebrities make their own chat bots just like their own personalities. The Rise of Gen AI Personas

Meta is unlocking a new dimension of personalization. Users can now engage with AI entities that resonate with their own identities, making conversations more relatable and enjoyable. ALSO: OpenAI has released a new upgrade of its text-to-image tool, DALL-E, which now uses ChatGPT to fill in prompts. Understanding Meta AI Chatbots Meta AI Chatbots represent a big leap forward in the world of AI-driven chatbots. These chatbots are designed to mimic the behavior and characteristics of real individuals, giving us a new conversational experience. By harnessing the power of machine learning and natural language processing, Meta is creating chatbots that not only understand context but also adapt and evolve their responses over time, making interactions feel more human-like than ever before. ALSO: Spoken prompts are a new addition to open AI's ChatGPT, which is rolling out today. You can also upload a picture, or type your prompt, as you always have. How You Can Experience Meta Connect

Meta Connect is happening virtually September 27 - 28. You can register online.

