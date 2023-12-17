   
Apple Has a New App Store Subscriptions Feature With Contingent Pricing

  
     
  By Spacelab  
     
 

Apple has made new moves with a new "contingent pricing" feature for App Store subscriptions. It hooks up developers with a new way to reel in and keep subscribers by tossing out deals. 

 

You need already be subscribed to a different subscription to qualify. So if you're juggling more than one sub, this means you could score some sweet discounts.

 

Apple App Store Contingent Pricing Features

Here's the lowdown from Apple's Dev corner:

 

“Contingent pricing for subscriptions on the App Store — a new feature that helps you attract and retain subscribers — lets you give customers a discounted subscription price as long as they’re actively subscribed to a different subscription.”

 

But wait, it gets better. This isn't just a one-developer show. You can mix and match. Developers can offer a deal to create an incentive for a subscription if they subscribe to another similar app from another developer.

 

“Contingent pricing can be used for subscriptions from one developer or two different developers. For example, you might offer Ocean Journal premium subscribers the opportunity to subscribe to Mountain Climber for a discounted price of $4.99/month instead of the regular $5.99/month. Customers pay the discounted price as long as they remain Ocean Journal subscribers.”

“Customers can discover these pricing discounts within your app, in off-platform marketing channels, and in planned placements on the App Store. Apple helps you manage implementation, providing customers with a seamless redemption and purchasing experience based on the contingent price proposition you provide.”

 

App Store Download

And finding these deals? Piece of cake. They'll pop up in your app, off-platform, and even get some spotlight time on the App Store. 

 

This is still in the pilot phase. Devs, keep your eyes peeled for more details coming in January. Apple's just warming up with this one! 

  
   
 
